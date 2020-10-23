As the pandemic grinds on, people who had largely self-quarantined and delayed their personal needs are seeking mental health services, but Vermont providers say that demand with no end in sight is taking a toll on providers, as well as the people they serve.
“Everyone’s experiencing pandemic fatigue ... chronic stress from this situation,” said Alison Krompf, director of mental health quality and accountability for the Vermont Department of Mental Health. “However, clinicians in the field who are providing mental health supports, we feel could be disproportionately impacted because their role day-to-day is to help manage other people’s anxiety about what’s going on and we know nationally there’s generalized anxiety about (the pandemic.) It’s pouring out of folks, and it’s absorbed by the clinicians in the field.”
Dick Courcelle, CEO of the Community Care Network and Rutland Mental Health Services, said when the pandemic first became evident in Vermont, there was a “great suppression” in the number of people seeking mental health services, which he called “very concerning.”
“We saw a drop in demand in those early months, but since that period of time as people are both adapting to life in a pandemic and also recognizing needs that must get met, for mental health in particular, the uptick is happening pretty dramatically,” he said.
For instance, in the child and family services area, the caseload increased by 24% in August as compared to May, and adult caseloads have increased 12% for the same time period.
Tele-health services were part of the Community Care Network’s strategic plan, but Courcelle said the agency needed to “pivot really quickly” in response to COVID and shelter-in-place orders, resulting in an increase from March to August of 138%.
Courcelle said people at Community Care expect the need for mental health services to continue to increase.
Keith Grier, director of the community support program at Washington County Mental Health Services, who has been working in the field for more than 20 years, said the pressure on providers comes from more than just an increase in demand.
“The work that we do in community mental health services is hard and challenging in normal times. The staff that work for designated agencies and community mental health centers, every day are wading into suffering, dilemma and uncertainty. And that’s during normal times.
Krompf said clinicians with whom she works believe the crisis brings forth the need for “our best efforts out there in the field.” But she also pointed out that mental health providers are people with lives who may be dealing with child care issues, schools that might have a combination of in-school and remote learning or a partner who is out of work. She said many Vermonters were living with the same challenges but said clinicians may feel extra stress.
“Especially for helping professions. It’s in their blood. It’s why they do this work. We see it in health care and we see it in mental health. … People who do this work are just ‘gold-hearted folks who are not in it for the money and are out there, jumping at the first chance to help,” he said.
Grier agreed about the importance of the work.
“Every day dealing with “taxing and emotionally burdening experience” of helping clients deal with loneliness and isolation and helping them connect and find solace,” he said.
He said people in the profession, including himself, get a lot of questions about when life will “get back to normal.”
“The honest answer is, we don’t know. That sort of weight of wading into that uncertainty with people can be incredibly taxing and challenging,” he said.
For supporting mental health providers, Grier said the biggest thing at Washington County Mental Health was a culture of support helping people who are experiencing “compassion fatigue.”
“Many of us have been there, and we talk about it. We talk about it in team meetings and we talk about it in supervision and we talk about it with our colleagues. It’s OK. To feel tiredness. It’s OK to feel overwhelmed. By supporting one another, we can bring that strength to the work that we do, to the people that we serve,” he said.
Krompf said, “Luckily, and unluckily, burnout has been around for a long time. This level of COVID burnout has its own distinctions but the things that you can do to avoid it are well researched.”
She credited Gov. Phil Scott with validating essential workers such as mental health providers who are “out there in the thick of it” by expressing the state’s appreciation, respect and support.
She said there had also been more direct assistance like providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep the clinician and the clinician’s family safe, and funding for laptops and remote meeting provider’s licenses to allow providers to work from home so the clinician would be safe but could continue connecting with their clients.
Also, there was an effort to reduce noncritical work because clinicians in the field are “just completely overwhelmed.” Krompf said the department also helped providers temporarily work around restrictions as their agencies responded to the needs of providing remote services.
“Anything where we can get bureaucracy out of the way so that people can feel like they have the flexibility to make the best decisions for themselves and their clients is really what we tried to spend the most time on in the beginning,” own distinctions but the things that you can do to avoid it are well researched,” she said.
Laura Kass, a licensed independent clinical social worker and the chief services officer for Community Care, her agency’s staffing levels had remained stable during the pandemic. Even though the need has increased.
Kass said employees are trying to preserve community among themselves through remote meeting programs to maintain a social life that goes beyond their work but she said it’s “very, very difficult.”
Krompf said the state has also created covidsupportvt.org, which she described as a “one-stop shop for all things COVID support related. She said during times of chronic stress and crisis, people can feel a lot of anxiety if they don’t know where to go for information,
She also pointed out a notice she got on Thursday of a service provided by VT Helplink specifically for helping mental health care providers in Vermont connect with resource they may need for their own well-being.
Krompf said this kind of resource met a public need. The goal, she said, is for Vermont to have a “healthy and equipped and supported cadre of mental health workers in the state and if we deplete them all during this crisis we won’t have that.”
The real focus, however, remains the patients. Grier said people in his profession try to bring hope and assurance to people. Providers can’t say when things will change in a positive way but they can be with patients through their uncertainty.
“That’s really our goal in many ways is meeting people where they’re at in that darkness and in that suffering, and in that dilemma, walking as best we can with them, through it,” he said.
