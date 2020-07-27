POULTNEY — A popular book giveaway program, and the libraries it serves, have had to adjust their approach this year, given the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rebecca Cook, library director of the Poultney Public Library, said Monday the library was fortunate to once again be selected by the Children’s Literacy Foundation for its Summer Readers Program, which will give about 75 local children up to age 14 two new books to take home and keep.
“Normally they send us a storyteller to do a presentation, but because of COVID, they had storyteller Simon Brooks record the stories,” said Cook.
On Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. the library will hold the book giveaway, said Cook. Ten people will be allowed in the library at a time, and those uncomfortable showing up in person can request curbside delivery. Cook said about 20 families do this every year, as not all can make the day-of event, but she expects more will take that option this summer.
Children’s Literacy Foundation usually sends enough books for 75 kids; two books per child.
“Poultney pretty consistently has one of their largest Summer Reader Programs,” said Cook. “Why Poultney, I’m not sure.”
The foundation serves Vermont and New Hampshire, said Jana Brown, program director for the foundation.
“We have definitely made some important adjustments to take everyone’s health and safety into account,” she said.
During a typical summer, the Foundation arranges 125 different summer reading programs across the two states, she said. It has a network of dozens of authors, illustrators, poets, and graphic novelists who feature at in-person events, telling stories and iterating with children.
“Unfortunately, we’re not able to send out our wonderful presenters to visit folks in person because of the restrictions due to COVID-19,” said Brown.
Instead, they’ve shifted these events to be held online, which comes with some advantages. Brown said many of the events are allowing children to talk to the storytellers in ways they otherwise wouldn’t.
“That interaction piece is a nice way to keep kids engaged,” she said. “If it’s a small group of folks online, that can feel really special.”
Cook said while the Poultney library will be taking advantage of the online angle, it has tried to design its summer program around people not being able to access the internet.
Cook said June marked the library’s 125th anniversary.
“We were going to go big, but then when the COVID closures started happening in March and we got to April and it was apparent that everything was going to change for a while, we scrapped the entire plan, but we were determined to still have things for the kids to do this summer,” Cook said. “We didn’t want anything that required the internet because we still have areas in Poultney where people can’t get internet from home.”
Part of the library’s summer offerings include the Story Trail, a collaboration between the library and Slate Valley Trails. It’s at the Bumper Car Trail at Slate Valley Trail’s Fairgrounds off Route 140. Cook said the trail has illustrations from “The Three Billy Goats Gruff,” as told by Paul Galdone, and combines reading with being outside and active.
“Kids have had so many things canceled on them, programs, day camps, all kinds of activities and we’ve found with our summer reading programs we’ve been doing at the library, there’s so much demand for something for the kids to do,” said Cook.
