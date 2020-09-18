MONTPELIER — Restaurants can now seat customers at their bars and hotels are allowed to let out all of their rooms, Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday, further relaxing coronavirus restrictions that have been in place since March.
“Meaning food and drink service can take place at the counter, if the restaurant has one,” said Scott at a news conference. “But there needs to be a minimum of 6 feet between parties and a barrier between customers and staff behind the counter.”
Bar seating wasn’t allowed under state health rules and hotels and inns were limited to half capacity. Scott said with hotels, those businesses can rent all their rooms but must still comply with all other COVID-19 related rules and regulations especially ones around quarantine and travel.
“I know some may worry about whether this means we’ll see a flood of people from other states, but I want to remind everyone that our campgrounds, our arenas, cottages, which are now closing for the season, have been at 100% capacity all summer,” said Scott.
He added that the state will move its travel map and virus modeling presentations to Tuesdays.
“This will give folks a few more days to see the latest map and adjust their travel plans to comply,” he said.
Scott and other state officials have been holding regular news conferences on a weekly basis since the beginning of the pandemic. Lately, they’ve been held Tuesdays and Fridays.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared remotely at the conference where he praised Vermont’s COVID-19 suppression efforts while urging the state to not become complacent. Scott reiterated that point while saying Vermont can expect to see more visitors during the imminent fall foliage season.
“As Dr. Fauci said, we’re starting from a really good place, and if we all do our part, Vermonters and visitors, we can continue to safely open up the economy, and put people back to work in order to provide for their families and prevent our local small business from closing their doors for good.”
He acknowledged that the changes he’d just announced would not take away the economic pain felt by the hospitality industry.
He plans to work with the Legislature on helping those financially impacted by the COVID-19 situation.
Amy Spear, vice president of tourism at Vermont Chamber of Commerce, told the Herald Friday that a proposal in the Vermont Senate contemplates allocated $76.7 million from the federal CARES Act to economic relief programs and that the Chamber will advocating for a portion of that to be directed at the hospitality industry.
“Today’s announcement was a testament to the fact the hospitality industry has been working diligently for the health and safety of Vermonters and leisure travelers, but it’s certainly been at great expense to the industry,” said Spear.
