Free COVID-19 testing for the Rutland community, provided by the Vermont Department of Health, will be available on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Asa Bloomer Building.
Test results are expected to be available prior to Thanksgiving. No appointment is necessary, but availability may become limited based on demand.
