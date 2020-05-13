Vermonters who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested for the virus in Rutland on Monday and in Barre on Tuesday.
Both pop-up testing sites will operate from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. The Rutland testing site will be at the Rutland High School at 22 Stratton Road and the Barre site will be the Barre Memorial Auditorium on 16 Auditorium Hill.
Staff at the sites will collect specimens from asymptomatic Vermonters; health care workers, first responders like EMS, fire, and law enforcement; child care providers currently serving essential workers; and people returning to Vermont such as college students, people who winter out of state and second-home owners.
The sites are led by Health Department teams, with support from EMS units and members of the Vermont National Guard.
An appointment can be made online for the a local sample collection site at humanresources.vermont.gov/popups
Vermonters with symptoms, no matter how mild, should contact their health care provider to get referred to a nearby testing site.
People who do not have a health care provider can call 211 to be connected with a local community or hospital-connected clinic for referral to a test site.
