A vaccine requirement for state employees will be extended to all executive branch employees as of Sept. 15 while the Vermont Health Department continues to track COVID-19 cases and outbreaks including one that originated at a Plainfield wedding about three weeks ago and has affected almost 70 people from the event and a secondary outbreak at a Plainfield child care business, announced Gov. Phil Scott at a press conference on Wednesday.
The new mandate, which affects about 8,500 people, will require employees to attest they are vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing and mandatory masking while at work.
A similar mandate went into effect Sept. 1 for employees of the Vermont Department of Corrections, the Vermont Veterans Home and the state psychiatric hospital.
“We want as many people as possible to get the vaccine because we know they work and we feel it’s the best way to put this pandemic behind us. I continue to urge other employers to follow suit,” Scott said.
The mandate announced Wednesday affects state employees who do not work for the Judiciary nor the Legislature as Scott said the advisory his administration had issued to Vermont schools to mandate masks for all students, regardless of age or vaccination status, for the first 10 days of the school year was being extended to recommend mandated masking through Oct. 4.
“We hope by then the delta wave that has impacted the entire country, though fortunately not anywhere near as severe in Vermont, will have begun to subside,” he said.
To give students and their family an incentive to get vaccinated, the state is recommending the masking requirement be lifted for staff and students 12 or older at schools that have achieved a full vaccination rate of 80% or better.
“Despite what you might have heard, we have achieved a near universal mandate with only one small school (in Essex County) not following our guidance to institute a mask requirement,” he said.
Vaccinations are still not available for students younger than 12. Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said he couldn’t provide a definitive answer as to when children might be eligible for the vaccine but said the latest he had heard was that it might be possible by mid- to late-October.
Scott said he and Dan French, secretary of the Agency of Education, are also working on an incentive program that would provide about $2 million in grant money to be divided up by schools that qualify by achieving high vaccination rates.
French said a goal for the incentive program would be for students to have a chance to be part of the process of deciding how the grant money, which comes from federal funding, is spent.
“We expect the grant program to launch in October and our goal is to encourage a sharp uptake in student vaccinations prior to the winter months when many school activities will move fully indoors,” he said.
Mike Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, presented national and Vermont statistics on the state of the pandemic in September, but also talked about two Washington County outbreaks. He said the Aug. 26 wedding began with a handful of cases but contact tracing had found at least 65 people who had tested positive for COVID by Tuesday.
Pieciak said the wedding had been a situation where there were indoor and outdoor activities, limited masking and a mixture of vaccinated and unvaccinated attendees.
Earlier in August, health care workers traced an outbreak at a summer camp that ultimately identified 38 patients with COVID. Pieciak said the camp also had vaccinated and unvaccinated attendees and kids who were too young to receive a shot.
Levine said there were 127 campers, divided into three pods, almost all of them too young to have been vaccinated. Many events were outdoors but there were indoor gatherings on rainy days during which campers were not, at the beginning of the camp, wearing masks.
While 38 campers tested positive for COVID, 21 of those from one of the three pods, none of the adults, who were fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus.
Discussing the wedding, Levine said the health department was not telling people they shouldn’t attend weddings or other large events, but said the investigation noted there were many activities inside during the reception and that because the attendees knew each other, there was an “infrequency of masking.”
“These experiences, especially the camp, demonstrate and teach us why the current school and overall masking guidance we have is so critical. They highlight why we now recommend masks in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status and that people should consider any large gathering a possible exposure and get tested three to five days afterward, whether you’re vaccinated or not,” he said.
The percentage of eligible Vermonters who have gotten at least one vaccination shot is at 86.6 % and more than 76% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
