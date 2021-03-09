MONTPELIER — State officials say those who are 16 years old and older with certain high-risk health conditions can sign up for the novel coronavirus vaccine Thursday instead of Monday.
Officials said this change is because of a lag in people signing up who are 55 years old and older with those conditions.
Also, the state has announced a more contagious variant of the virus has been discovered in Vermont, though the state’s top health official said the discovery doesn’t change much in how the state is handling the pandemic.
At his regular Tuesday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said although the 55-plus group could start signing up for vaccine appointments the day before, fewer than 10,000 people had done so.
“Which is a bit fewer than we’d hoped,” the governor said.
Because the population with high-risk health conditions is estimated at 75,000 people in Vermont, the state had broken the group up into two phases with the 16-plus group slated to start signing up March 15. But because of the lag in older Vermonters signing up, the governor said the state can move to the 16-plus group more quickly than anticipated.
The eligible conditions to receive a vaccine include current cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, a weakened immune system, severe obesity, pregnancy and diabetes. Visit healthvermont.gov/covid19vaccine to find a list of relevant conditions.
Eligible residents are asked to register online for a vaccine appointment at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by phone at 855-722-7878. Appointments can also be made at the websites for Walgreens and Kinney Drugs.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said the state has the capacity and the doses available to vaccinate more people, so it made sense to open registration to the 16-plus group.
Once the high-risk group has been vaccinated, state officials have said they would like to continue using age bands which prioritize older residents within a certain age and then work down to younger residents.
On Monday night, the state Department of Health announced so-called B-117 or the “United Kingdom variant” has been found in Vermont. Traces of the variant were found in Burlington’s wastewater last month, but the variant itself hadn’t been identified until it was discovered in a test from someone in Chittenden County.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday the discovery of the variant has been expected for while and the variant has been found in “virtually every state.”
Levine said the state doesn’t need to change what it’s doing after this discovery, but this variant is easier to transmit to others, so residents need to be fully committed to the state’s prevention measures.
“The good news is that the data shows the current vaccines are effective against this variant strain and Vermonters should have confidence in the vaccines available,” he said.
