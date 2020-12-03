WATERBURY — Vermont saw a record day of novel coronavirus cases Thursday with 178 reported, though a handful of them are because of late reporting connected to the cyberattack at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Another death was also reported, bringing the death toll in the state to 75.
State officials held a media briefing Thursday by video to discuss the state’s testing efforts.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said two of the cases reported Thursday were probable cases. The state is now reporting those cases in an effort to more accurately reflect virus activity in Vermont. A probable case is where someone tests positive on an antigen test and had symptoms or has symptoms and has been linked to a confirmed case of the virus.
Sixteen of the cases came from the state’s largest hospital. Those cases should have been reported previously but they weren’t as consequence of a communication issue.
Smith said the state Department of Health reached out to the hospital because the state hadn’t received positive lab reports from UVMMC for several days. The secretary said about 50 tests weren’t reported to the state between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29.
Smith said any remaining previously-unreported cases from the hospital will be included in tomorrow’s numbers.
Smith said all of those who gave samples for those tests did so after being referred by a medical treatment provider. He said anyone who tested positive should have been informed of that by the provider, though they had not been contacted by the state for contact tracing efforts because the state wasn’t aware of their positive test.
Dr. Stephen Leffler, president and chief operating officer of the hospital, apologized for the incident.
In October, the hospital was hit by a cyber attack that crippled access to electronic records. Leffler said when the system went down, the hospital started sending testing information to the state via fax.
“As the system came back up, switching from fax back to another method, there was some confusion over how to do that and who was responsible for it,” he said.
Leffler said the FBI is investigating the attack.
