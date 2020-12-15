PITTSFORD — Eighteen of 23 recruits at the Vermont Police Academy have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus as of Tuesday, according to interim Director William Sheets.
"Five are fortunate," Sheets told the Rutland Herald on Tuesday.
Also, one VPA staff member had tested positive last week, Sheets said.
It is one of the highest concentrations in Vermont since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Sheets said he has not been told the source of the virus at the academy.
The academy had 12 recruits and one staff member with positive tests as of last Friday, but a second round of testing showed six more people infected, Sheets said.
The academy remains closed. The class was two weeks away from graduation.
The recruits in the 110th basic class are still doing long-distance learning with their iPads, Sheets said.
He said the VPA staff has incorporated some training from the post basic academy curriculum with the last few items from the basic class as they try to wrap up required items.
The class consists of 10 members of the Vermont State Police, two deputy sheriffs from Addison and Orange counties, 10 municipal officers and one from the University of Vermont Police.
The recruits will be expected to return to Pittsford for a week starting Jan. 4 to complete some remaining classes that must be done in person, Sheets said.
Graduation is now planned for Jan. 8, but it will have a substantially reduced audience, he said.
Sheets said during the holidays the recruits will be in the hands of their respective departments.
South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said he plans to keep his two recruits busy with tasks, including studying the department policies.
The traditional basic academy class for full-time officers is 16 weeks.
The training facility was initially shut down Saturday, Dec. 5, when two recruits had positive results from so-called rapid COVID tests.
The positive number for recruits grew to four by early the following Monday morning and to six before noon. Two more positives surfaced the next day, Sheets said. All had been positive through rapid tests.
Later 4 other recruits and one VPA staff member had received more accurate PCR tests to confirm they were infected, Sheets said.
When more PCR tests were conducted the total number of recruits grew to 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.