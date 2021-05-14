Curators at 77ART are planning to bring the artists-in-residence program back to Rutland over the summer.
“Our artist residency program offers artists from around the country, around the world (a chance) to come and stay for one month in Rutland. They live in a house over on Cottage Street. They work in studios on Merchants Row. They kind of embed themselves in the community for short periods of time. That’s with the aim of creating a sort of blood-vessel flow of art moving through Rutland,” said Whitney Ramage, residency director for 77ART on Thursday during a Project VISION meeting.
Ramage said the program is still being finalized, but an open call has already been sent out for artists who would would stay in Rutland during the summer if supported by state and federal health officials.
The 2021 residency is not open to international artists, although the program has hosted almost 40 artists from seven different countries since it started in 2018.
The expectation would be that the program would happen this year in mid- to late-summer if allowed.
At the VISION meeting, Ramage described 77ART as a Rutland-based, grass-roots nonprofit, whose organizers say they hope to create a reputation for being contemporary and cutting edge.
However, their arts organization also has a commitment to community with art displays, demonstrations and lectures included as part of the previous residencies.
Ramage said there was a goal of making this year’s artists diverse in both demographics and artistic methods, media and subject matter.
“We want this to be welcoming for everybody,” she said.
The artists are given technical support and membership at The MINT makerspace.
Ramage said the community benefits in a a number of ways.
She said artists who have taken part in the residencies have returned to Rutland because of their local experiences.
They also tend to be active on social media which exposes Rutland to an audience that might not otherwise see the city.
The residency started with eight artists and grew to more than 30 in 2019, but it was postponed last year because of the pandemic.
Ramage said the residency is part of an effort from 77ART to engage with the community.
“We’re just looking for ways to put ourselves back into people’s brains after our 2020 hiatus,” she said.
There are plans to host a community forum remotely for the next few months to keep residents aware of the plans to restore active art-based activities and conversations in Rutland.
