Patricia Aigner has always been ahead of the curve. It’s a tendency that has served her well in her role as technology director for Rutland City Public Schools.
Throughout her career, Aigner has embraced technology and found innovative ways to integrate it into the classroom. She has worked with teachers to introduce students to robotics, artificial intelligence and virtual reality, and led the district in coordinating an unprecedented transition to remote learning at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
“I have difficulty in my life staying in the present. It’s just my personality. I have a very hard time being grounded in today. I’m thinking about next month, next year, five years from now, 10 years from now — it’s the way I’m wired. And that’s really good in this job,” she said.
That work has garnered Aigner the respect of her peers and, recently, official acknowledgment for her long-term impact in the field of education technology in Vermont.
Earlier this month, she received this year’s Frank Watson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Vermont Information Technology Association for the Advancement of Learning, or Vita-Learn, a statewide network of educators that supports use of information technology in education.
Aigner took the long way to her current position at RCPS, where she has worked since 2008. Growing up in New York state just over the border from Rutland County, she said she always enjoyed spending time in Vermont, but headed south for her education and the first part of her professional life as an accountant.
At age 33, she shifted gears to become a school teacher, beginning her career in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Aigner recalled the outdated Apple computers she had to work with at the time.
“I was traumatized because I’d come from an industry where we had really nice machines,” she said.
But she resolved to make the best of it, and even back then, was looking to the future.
“I had students in eighth grade building websites, in the ’90s,” she said.
Eventually, Aigner returned to the Northeast to settle in Vermont in 2002, where she took a job as technology director for the Addison Central School District in Middlebury. In 2008, she was hired as tech director at RCPS.
Along the way, Aigner has established herself as a leader in education technology in Vermont and beyond. Her involvement with the International Society for Technology in Education has connected her with educators around the world, and closer to home she has worked with Vita-Learn to launch statewide initiatives around the maker movement, STEAM education and bringing Chromebooks into the classroom.
More recently, she served on the Vita-Learn board of directors as its first woman president — a notable accomplishment in the male-dominated field of information technology.
Lucie deLaBruere, who oversees special projects at Vita-Learn, has worked closely with Aigner through the years.
“We go back way back from the days of 300 baud modems,” deLaBruere joked.
She described Aigner as a professional and a big-picture thinker, who immerses herself in her work.
“She is a creative — a hands-on creative — not just working with your head in the clouds and data. … She rolls up her sleeves,” deLaBruere said, noting that Aigner has a maker space in her office and dabbles in 3-D printing, robotics and e-textiles.
DeLaBruere recalled when she and Aigner hosted a pop-up maker space at a conference with materials they had in their cars.
“She has a bias for action,” deLaBruere said.
That bias was on display earlier this year when COVID-19 forced schools to move to remote learning. As the virus began to spread, Aigner was using her ITSE connections to communicate with educators across the globe.
“Having access to people outside of Vermont really helped to see it coming,” she said.
She and her small IT team, had been inventorying and repurposing the district’s Chromebooks for distribution to students well ahead of Gov. Phil Scott’s shutdown order in March. When the order arrived, they were ready.
“We’re problem solvers. That’s why we’re so effective,” she said of her team, which keeps the district’s technological infrastructure humming.
RCPS Superintendent Bill Olsen, who was principal at Rutland High School before becoming superintendent in July, credited Aigner with making sure the district was well prepared to go remote.
“Somehow she was just ahead of that. And that’s what she’s like with a lot of stuff,” he said. “I think she has more in her head for how we could be better and different than we’re ready for right away.”
Olsen noted that Aigner is a teacher first, and is always thinking about instruction.
“She’s got a K-12 vision” he said. “She’s trying to map out how kids are going to use these tools tied to their education and develop those skills over the over the course of 13 years.”
“It’s cliché, but she really is a leader,” he said. “We’re really fortunate to have her.”
Aigner, who holds a master’s degree in education and another in school administration, will be the first to tell you she is at home in the classroom.
She often substitute teaches at Rutland High School so she can stay connected and understand what students are learning. Before the pandemic, she said it was not unusual to find her in middle school every day.
Last year, she served as the technology integrationist for the fifth grade at Rutland Intermediate School.
“I did it because I wanted to be boots on the ground. I wanted a good refresh,” she said, calling the experience a gift.
Aigner has worked to introduce students and teachers to concepts like AI, robotics, coding, virtual reality and 3-D printing.
“It’s really important for me to collaborate with my coworkers and lift them up, give them a sense of urgency and give them opportunities to learn,” she said. “I’m trying to build this climate where we’re innovating. And it’s really important to allow teachers to take risks and make mistakes. … If they can’t (do that), they’re not going to innovate, they’re not going to try new things.”
Clarena Renfrow is an information technology teacher at RHS and one of Aigner’s frequent collaborators.
“I like to do more cutting-edge stuff, and she’s right there with me,” Renfrow said, noting Aigner’s willingness to listen to teachers and encourage them to “think forward.”
Renfrow said Aigner helped her launch an Introduction to Virtual Reality Learning and Creation class at the high school earlier this year.
“(Patricia’s) a really good person to have in a district,” she said. “Not all schools are like that; they’re kind of afraid to take that step … and it’s easier for teachers to just do what they’ve always done, but it’s much harder but much more interesting and satisfying to keep looking forward and seeing what we can expose kids to.”
Aigner said she understands not all teachers might be equally open to integrating new technologies into the classroom, but she finds ways to bring them along.
“There’s a wide range of technology skills among educators,” she said, explaining that she often empowers teachers to take the lead to introduce new concepts. “Having somebody available that’s a colleague (who) really understands things, helps teachers who are nervous or reluctant.”
Reflecting on the educational challenges brought on this year by COVID, Aigner does not think schools can simply return to business as usual once the pandemic passes.
“COVID shifted everything. When I look at my tech plan, I’ve got to throw it out the window because everything that I wrote we’ve done,” she said.
Aigner said remote learning has taught educators that students at the middle and high school levels seem to embrace asynchronous learning and all students thrive when given the opportunity to collaborate.
She noted that collaboration is expected in the real world so schools should foster that skill early.
“Kids are social learners, and we have to build that space for them to be social learners — not just the teacher sharing information, but kids collaborating and working together,” she said.
She also addressed the issues of equity and access raised by remote learning, which schools now must tackle head on.
“We’re building systems to monitor equity,” she said. “In the same way that we make sure kids are fed, we’re making sure kids have access (to technology). We’re saying, ‘This is just a basic requirement for learning right now, and how do we overcome it if you’re struggling?’ Technology is really not a choice right now.”
Aigner foresees schools allowing more flexibility in choice for modes of learning, predicting that some families may want to continue online learning. She anticipates more online options for higher-level courses.
“How we set up a classroom to be successful with that is going to be a very important question,” she said.
While the answer to that question is not yet clear, it’s safe to assume has a few ideas.
