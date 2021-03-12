On Monday, it will be a year since Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The staff of the Rutland Herald has marked the occasion by collecting stories from people across multiple walks of life around our coverage area. These individuals told us about how the last year has affected them both professionally and personally; what they had to do and what they learned. What follows is a narrative as told by our community.
-- The beginning
The pandemic started a couple week early for Matt Whitcomb. He was campaigning for re-election to the Board of Aldermen.
"I think people don't really remember, but the first incident of a COVID outbreak on the East Coast was at Dartmouth," said Whitcomb, an administrator at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. "I remember thinking 'Oh, boy, this is going to be way worse than people realize."
Bridget Scott was getting ready to leave for a vacation in Mexico. She remembers clearly: The owner of the Speakeasy Café said the border closed four hours before she was supposed to leave.
"I was supposed to leave from Canada, but they closed their border a little bit before," she said.
Meg Hanna got a call from her eldest son, who was in college and set to travel to Costa Rica. He was saying spring break was being extended by a week. She asked whether it was because of the trip. He replied, no, it was the entire school.
“That was the first inkling,” said Hanna, the community food shelf coordinator at BROC. “I remember I drove up with somebody else; we didn’t have masks on, and then by the end of the week, on the 13th, there was the decision that we weren’t going to be open to the public and the schools were going to be closing, and by Monday we were outside with food.”
Bob Emmerick had just moved into the Pines, planning to see how he liked it before deciding whether he wanted to stay.
"I figured we'd go through it, watch our health habits and so forth, and then we'd be on our way," he said. Then the world changed.
--- Clampdowns
Whitcomb was elected president of the Board of Aldermen in what turned out to be the last in-person meeting. He said he remembered wondering whether this would be the last time they were all in the same room together for some time. It was. He knew he also wouldn't be going into work for a bit — Dartmouth-Hitchcock told him to work from home until further notice. That was in late March.
"It was nice not to have to make that commute, but difficult to guide large sectors of medicine from far away," Whitcomb said.
Also, it made it a easier for him when he needed to step in as acting mayor while Mayor David Allaire recovered from cancer surgery during the summer.
Scott closed the café about a week and a half after her vacation fell apart. "It was just a couple of days before the governor ordered businesses like ours to close," she said. "It was our choice, but we were running out of choices. ... There was such a push for everyone to stay home, and it seemed like a bad idea to keep such a community center open."
Suddenly, a lot of people were out of work. The struggle became very real, very quickly.
Hanna said it was no surprise that they started turning up at BROC's food shelf — some to get help, and some to give help. Many times, people drove up and handed BROC staff cash through their windows. Hanna said there was never any question BROC would have food to give, though the logistics of how to get it to them were a puzzle. It took time to sort it all out.
“At that point, nobody owned a mask, nobody had given it much thought. You’re thinking safety, you’re thinking food, which is perishable … sure enough, people were showing up on Day One mostly with questions on what was going to happen,” she said.
It’s a little thing that sticks out in her mind from the pandemic’s earliest days, when people were told to stay home as much as possible. Roads and parking lots were sparsely populated.
“People would pull up in the parking lot, which has lines for parking spaces, and people weren’t using the parking spaces,” said Hanna. “They were just pulling in and getting out of their car, and we had to remind people they still had to park in the parking spots.”
She and others at BROC were left with an overwhelming sense of responsibility to make sure people who needed food actually got it, and that those who couldn’t afford to stock up for a quarantine had the help they needed to do so.
And that was just the beginning.
--- Isolation and turmoil
Hanna is a hugger. For the past year, she has been living in a world where keeping people safe means staying at least 6 feet away from them.
“When you have these moments of crisis, your instinct is to hug people and to comfort them, and that’s exactly what we aren’t able to do right now,” she said. “And for me, as a person that cooks, the other thing I like to do is feed people in moments of crisis ... and that I can still do.”
At The Pines, Emmerick said the pandemic largely cost him life as he knows it. Even if he hadn't been stuck there, he said he would not have been able to make trips to New Jersey to consult on railroad projects.
"I get down there once a month or so and stay in a hotel," he said. "We tell each other lies and have a few drinks."
Emmerick said he got regular visitors before the facility locked down. Now, he said, even some of his friends within the facility are out-of-reach. "There was a guy on the second floor," he said. "I'm not allowed to go one floor to see him. We can't do it. ... I don't like it."
Days are dominated by television and bingo.
"If you don't play bingo, that's about it," he said. "I used to call bingo at the fire department. The thing is ... I want to have a poker game. We can't gamble. Bingo is what the big thing is."
Emmerick said he longs to be able to go for a walk — outside — and that he also would like to get to the bank.
Isolation has been rough on the very young, as well.
“In general, I would say the kids that were in trouble before COVID, from a psychiatric point of view, they've continued to have difficulty,” said Dr. Neil Senior, a child psychiatrist at Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region.
Senior said hybrid models of learning have been difficult on both children and their families — though, he noted, children who experience social anxiety in the classroom have thrived remotely. At the onset of the pandemic, Senior observed a fair amount of hostility about the situation. Over the past year, however, that has dissipated as feelings of isolation have taken over.
“Families are socially isolated. They're exhausted,” he said.
While anxiety is common, it’s not anxiety about contracting COVID; it’s about missing out on normal social aspects of life, especially among teenagers. Kids, he said, have essentially missed a year of social development.
“The kids that had friends prior to COVID have been able to maintain friendships. The ones that didn't, haven't really been able to generate new friendships,” he said.
Senior noted the buzz in the media about pandemic-related suicides, but said he hasn't observed an increase in suicidal behaviors. He does believe a loss of structure among both children and parents is cause for concern.
“There's a lot of kids sleeping away the days — just not getting out of bed, not showing up,” he said, adding that a number of the patients he sees often are in their pajamas.
Too much time in front of screens is another trouble point for Senior.
“For lots of kids, their interaction is primarily a screen of one sort of another — either in the classroom … or with their friends,” he said, explaining that it has become a source of tension for families as parents struggle to set limits.
Looking at long-term development, Senior said he anticipates some kids who fall behind academically and socially will struggle to catch up in years to come.
“The potential for harm, I think, is really significant,” he said. “But we're not out of it yet so we can't be certain."
The changes also posed a challenge for the recovery.
Turning Point ceased in-person services and had its staff work from home in late March.
“That was extremely difficult. You have all these people who you know, who you’re working with that you care about, and not being in contact with those people in person, that was stressful. It was stressful for everybody here, just not knowing where certain people are at,” said Assistant Director Tonya Wright. She stressed social connections are a major part of recovery.
“Isolation is the enemy,” she said. “People are isolated and don’t have any way to receive the services they’re used to receiving. That can be incredibly dangerous and even deadly for some people.”
It’s been deadly for at least three people that Wright knew through the Turning Point Center, a resource hub for addiction recovery in Rutland County. Social isolation and stress can cause people in recovery to relapse, a potentially deadly situation for some.
“What happens, if people haven’t been using for a while, their tolerance to those things goes way down, and so when they use again they use the same amount they were using, plus now whatever you’re using, there’s a possibility that it has fentanyl in it,” said Wright. “It’s everywhere, it’s in things you wouldn’t think it’s in. People don’t realize that and they’re using what they normally use and it turns out not well for anybody.”
Many people who go to the Turning Point Center don’t have access to the online tools many others have been using to get business done remotely throughout the pandemic, she said. While the center was trying to figure out how to serve folks remotely, their own lives had been thrown into chaos just like everyone else.
“Personally, I’m trying to finish my classes at (Community College of Vermont); my kids are switching to homeschooling; I’m trying to work from home; we were starting the (emergency department) program, so that was all through phone calls and adjusting to the Zoom meetings and it was an incredibly chaotic time,” she said.
Wright, who has been maintaining her own recovery for the past several years, said she feels fortunate to be in a place where people support one another as second nature.
“I’m just really careful to take the time for myself that I need and enjoy time with my children and really focus on being grateful for the things that I do have,” she said.
The lockdown also sent people inside the court system into limbo.
Criminal and civil jury trials that were delayed at the onset of the pandemic still haven't resumed. Other criminal hearings are conducted remotely with video connections that are sometimes slow and unreliable. As a result, criminal proceedings are pending in cases involving defendants who want the matters resolved.
Attorney Chris Davis, who works at the Rutland County Public Defender's Office, said it's been extremely difficult for clients, public defenders and attorneys who represent juveniles in family court.
“Generally speaking, in order to make a stressful and traumatic system work, which is what the criminal justice system is, we rely on establishing and developing human connections with our clients and over the course of the last year, we have not been able to do that,” Davis said.
It's challenging even during more normal circumstances, Davis said, and the pandemic restrictions make it harder. Defense attorneys still meet in-person with clients when circumstances require, or conversations need face-to-face contact, even if both people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“Not being able to establish those connections in a direct way doesn't allow us necessarily to create the relationship up front that we rely on for our clients to trust that we are taking steps and working in ways that advance their best interests," he said. "Although I will say that our clients, by and large, have been great and they are going through this as well. They understand that.”
The Vermont Judiciary has instituted safety requirements that delay cases, but Davis says he believes the court system already was at a “constitutional crisis in terms of access to process” that allows cases to move through the system expeditiously. The pandemic has exacerbated the problem, Davis added, and the challenges would remain if the restrictions were lifted.
“To be frank, it's not clear how the criminal justice system will realign itself to afford our clients the process they need,” he said.
In October, a Mount Tabor woman, Peggy Lee Shores, 55, pleaded no contest in the shooting death of her husband in 2016. She maintained her innocence, but said she was tired of waiting for a trial that still had no scheduled starting date. She was worried about getting COVID while waiting in jail. Davis was not the attorney in that case but said the current situation results in defendants doing a “cost-benefit analysis” or of indefinite pretrial incarceration.
“They are thrust into the position, and I don't think stakeholders in the criminal justice system want to see this as broad concept. With the removal of process, (defendants) make a decision, not based on the merits of the allegations or what you want to do but what you feel you have to do,” he said.
---A new normal
The name of the game became: adapt.
“We'd tell the landlord they had to make sure their units were actually empty," said the city's building inspector, Bob Pelletier. "Assisted-care facilities ... they would take pictures of the smoke detectors and all the things we look at ... and we'd give them a (certificate of occupancy) that way. We didn't want to go in there and give them COVID."
Pelletier said his office was at least partially equipped for the new realities.
"We already used hand sanitizer all the time," he said. "A lot of the places we went into weren't the cleanest."
While items like masks were in short supply early on, Pelletier compared City Clerk Henry Heck to company clerk Radar O'Reilly from "M*A*S*H" for Heck's uncanny ability to scrounge up supplies.
Over in the private sector, Scott reopened the Speakeasy in May with a new online ordering system. Customers didn't even have to come through the front door.
"I always thought it would be a good idea to have an online store, but I never had the time or inclination to bring it to the top of my list," she said. "We had to relearn how to do everything. Our entire work-station breakdown is different. It takes more people to run the café now even though we're doing less business."
Rutland City Police started using discretion on whether to take information over the phone or having dispatchers get involved, asking callers whether they could step outside when police arrive or asking callers whether they have any symptoms of the coronavirus.
“Things (like criminal activity) didn't necessarily come to a standstill, but it was definitely a different type of dynamic than we usually deal with,” said Officer Rick Caravaggio.
Outside of what many think of as traditional police work, the officers of the RCPD had to scale back on activities, such as interacting with the community or local kids.
Caravaggio said that while he didn't have statistics to support the idea, he said he believed police and other first-responders may have had to deal with more quality-of-life issues caused by isolation and anxiety due to the pandemic.
“I would certainly say that we saw that reflected in a lot of the interactions we had and calls that we responded to, the fact that a lot of people were out of work or displaced out of their homes, having to quarantine,” Caravaggio said.
Schools went to remote learning. It was supposed to last two weeks.
Rutland Intermediate School third-grade teacher Jane Richards said she had a feeling it would be longer. She was right — it went for the rest of the school year.
Richards said it was a hard transition for her and her class. Managing their social-emotional health was essential — especially in the beginning.
“They're really social at that age, their friends are everything and so that was really hard for the kids just feeling kind of that isolation from their friends,” she said.
She said video-chat platforms like Google Meet became a “critical tool” for connecting her class. She described it as a “game changer.”
Teachers also had to manage their own social-emotional health. Richards said frequent check-ins with her fellow teachers have been a source of connection and support.
“I'm a very social person so, for me, the people aspect of it has always been critical,” she said.
Rutland County Head Start also had to quickly adapt to offering online and remote services.
“We had to learn to operate in a whole new way," said Assistant Director Kelley Todriff. “It was a lot of quick moving pieces in the very beginning. ... You had to be flexible and be able to adapt because Plan A did not always happen (and) you were now on to Plan D,” she said, crediting her staff for resilience, flexibility and dedication.
Teachers provided families with weekly lesson plans, materials and meal packs, and would meet virtually with children at various points throughout the day for group activities. Family support specialists also were in regular contact with families. Of the 117 families in RCHS programs, Todriff said only three weren’t engaged during the fully remote period last spring.
In June, RCHS reopened for an 8-week in-person program. Space was limited to around a dozen students, down from 15 to 20 in a typical year.
But while kids were back in the classroom, it was far from a return to normal. To stay safe, rooms were bare and noticeably less comforting — materials and toys were removed or limited, physical distancing and mask-wearing was enforced; pick-up and drop-off routines were altered; and strict cleaning protocols were enacted.
“We had to redesign everything of when you think about an early childhood program,” Todriff said.
Schools reopened in the fall, bringing a different set of challenges. Richards had to acclimate her third-graders to a new kind of classroom environment: one with masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. On the upside, her class had 13 in-person students instead of the usual 20 or so, which allowed for more one-on-one instruction. She focused on community-building and getting into routines.
“It took a while, but they've come so far," she said. "The gains that they've made since being back in school, it's impressive to see."
Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO Claudio Fort said there were doubts early on about the ability of RRMC to withstand a pandemic.
“We were just running out of basic tools to be able to accomplish that like sanitizer, respirator masks, even surgical masks, basic drugs, testing supplies … All of that type of material, we spent the first six months trying to establish those basics,” he said.
Fort noted that people working in health care have “not been able to get away from this, so it's been kind of a chronic, constant phobia,” and health care workers prioritizing the safety of their patients over their own can create “a little bit of trauma.”
“I think we haven't fully recognized … at the time you're going through the experience, you put your head down, you get the job done, and I think we did it very well, but I think now, that we are starting to see the end, we're going to have to recognize and decompress for ourselves, 'How has this impacted us?'”
--- Staying sane
For Scott, closing the Speakeasy was that chance to catch up.
"I had about four years of filing to do for the business," she said. "I set up a little home office and did a lot of my filing, did all of the chalkboard menus for the café. ... I knew we were coming back. It was not a question. ... I also did a lot of sleeping during that time, which was awesome."
Whitcomb, on the other hand, dove into the outdoors — as did, he soon discovered, a great many other people.
"In particular, I love Chittenden Reservoir and Leffert's Pond," he said. "I remember going up there in mid-spring and seeing cars backed up a half-mile and thinking, 'boy, what am I going to do? I'm supposed to be isolating in all of this?'"
RCPD's Caravaggio suffered a very particular stress. In June, he was one of eight officers involved in the arrest of a Pennsylvania woman who tested positive for COVID. He said he didn't learn about the positive test for the suspect until a few days when he had already interacted with his wife and children. He didn't have COVID — nor did any of the other seven — but he said those experiences “have a ripple effect.”
“It's not something that stays at the job or in the cruiser. It follows you in your personal life, as well,” he said.
Whitcomb did get COVID. "I'd tried so hard, been social distancing, washing my hands, wearing a mask," he said. Whitcomb was eligible for the vaccine early because he has multiple sclerosis, but had to time the vaccine to coincide with one of his MS treatments.
"The day before I was eligible for my first dose, I tested positive for COVID," he said. "I think you would define my case as asymptomatic. I've had common colds that were exceedingly worse than that."
--- Lessons learned
BROC's Hanna said the pandemic made the realities of food insecurity clear to many, from lawmakers to people who needed resources before and never knew they were available. She remains hopeful that as the pandemic wanes, the good lessons will stick.
“I’m optimistic that people will have learned some of these lessons and see how they can fill the need and how it actually all works, and that moving forward that’s what will continue to happen,” said Hanna. “You feel better with things on the horizons; the vaccines rolling out; the kids being back in school; you won’t have to wear a mask all the time.”
Speakeasy's Scott said she learned about work-life balance. She said while she loves what she does and thinks of it as a conversation between herself and the community, the pandemic forced her to think about what she wants for herself outside of the business.
"Sleep is going to be the first thing," she said. "Sleep is amazing, and I should really do a lot more of that. Having hobbies ... taking better care of my home ... I started doing paint-by-numbers and jigsaw puzzles, just being in my own mind."
Whitcomb said being home was its own education. "It was a very interesting experience to be around my fiancee's children 24-7," he said. "It was learning how to work remotely combined with learning to be an effective stepdad."
But it also made him realize what he enjoys.
"I want to go to a concert," he said. "I just like the ability to be around people again, and not think who's here, where have they been. ... I look forward to being able to be at an event and have it be carefree."
Staff Writers Gordon Dritschilo, Jim Sabataso, Patrick McArdle and Keith Whitcomb contributed to this report.
