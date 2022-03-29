After two long years, theater is finally back at Mount St. Joseph Academy.
This weekend, students will stage “10 Ways to Survive the End of the World” in the Jennifer Bagley Theater — their first production since before the pandemic.
The play, written by Don Zolidis, features a series of darkly comic vignettes about a group of people facing multiple world-ending threats, including an asteroid impact, ape overlords, nuclear war, massive hurricanes and even (cough) a killer virus.
Theater director Jessica Audette acknowledged the play’s timeliness.
“I think it’s funny to look at a show that is about ways to survive the end of the world when, if you think about it, we just survived something that was pretty big,” she said. “And now we’re able to kind of sit back and laugh a little bit again.”
Senior Ellie Tracy, who plays one of the show’s two narrators, agreed.
Aside from pandemic references, Tracy noted the play hits some other topical notes that will resonate with the audience — and, hopefully, make them laugh.
“Things are bad, so I feel like it’s just kind of fun to go to a show and see it in a more fun way,” she said.
Tracy is joined on stage by fellow narrator and senior Ethan Courcelle.
She said the roles, which don’t include much characterization, gave them a lot of room to improvise.
“He’s kind of like the funny one … and then I’m just kind of annoyed,” she said. “It’s a fun dynamic.”
Senior Torynce Munnett plays Pippa, a character who spends her scenes bickering with her husband as they face various apocalypses.
Munnett said she plays the level-headed member of the group, who, nonetheless, kills everyone else onstage when they sneeze, and she thinks they contracted a killer virus.
Audette said audiences should come ready to laugh.
“It’s very, very funny — very quick,” she said. “Everybody has a big role. In order to make the play work, everybody has to be moving constantly.”
Audette noted the significance of being back onstage after such a long absence.
In March 2020, she and her students were two days away from performing at the regional drama festival when the lockdown began.
“It was really hard on the kids because they put all the time and effort into it,” she said.
While other area high schools found ways to stage shows during the pandemic — either virtually or in masks — Audette, who has a full-time job teaching at another school, said it wasn’t something she felt was feasible in MSJ’s case.
“We just wanted to wait until it was safe, and we knew that it was going to be worthwhile for these kids to be up on stage again,” she said.
By December, Audette said she knew it was time to get back onstage — especially for members of the senior class who had missed two years of performing.
Audette recalled that sets and props were right where students had left them when she returned to the theater this winter — an eerie reminder of how quickly things changed in those early days of the pandemic.
Munnett, who is excited to be back in the theater, said it’s been a disappointment not to be able to perform since she was a sophomore. She noted her high school experience in general has almost felt like it’s been on pause.
“Those two years, just nothing happened,” she said.
Courcelle is equally happy to be back.
“Honestly, just knowing how good it feels to just put on a performance for an audience is really nice. I’ve been doing theater since my eighth-grade year at Christ the King, and it’s just nice making people laugh and having a good time,” he said.
MSJ will present “10 Ways to Survive the End of the World” at 6:30 p.m. April 1 and at 1:30 p.m. April 2. Tickets, which can be purchased at the door, are $3 for adults and $1 for children and students.
