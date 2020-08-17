The Halloween Parade isn’t canceled yet.
City officials, including Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters, said recently they were having trouble seeing how the parade could be held safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular with the limit on outdoor gatherings of 150 people. This led to dismay on the part of some members of the Board of Aldermen and a referral of the issue to the Recreation Committee.
While the committee has not yet met on the parade, Peters told the Board of Aldermen on Monday evening that she was looking at ways of holding the parade while keeping with the current regulations on public gatherings. In particular, she said she has been in discussion with the fair association.
“They have a great idea,” she said. “I think it can work. ... The idea, in short, is the floats are inside the fairgrounds and families drive through them. ... There’s a lot of things we have to look at. Parades like this are being done now.”
Peters said she was polling past participants of the parade about the idea, and those responses could help the city figure out what could work.
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he wants the parade to be a parade, and believes the city should be able to make it one.
“This is an event that’s outside,” he said. “The state calls them requirements – they’re not a law.”
Gorruso said the fairgrounds seemed like they would be too cramped, and he said he believed the city could stretch the parade route in order to give people more room for social distancing, noting that at one time the parade went all the way to Rutland Middle School.
“If it doesn’t happen, it’s not the end of the world, but Rutland loves its Halloween parade,” he said.
Alderman Tom DePoy, chairman of the Recreation Committee, said he had not held the meeting yet because Peters had been on vacation. He said it would be scheduled soon.
DePoy said he felt the same as Gorruso, and said that Rutland has only one active case of COVID-19.
“It’s something that’s outdoors,” he said. “It’s something that should and could be held if it’s done in a responsible manner. ... We need to start doing things that we have been doing in the past. We have to do this a little more responsibly.”
Peters said the parade has been on her mind for months, and she encouraged board members to familiarize themselves with the state guidelines for events prior to the committee meeting.
“I agree if we have the manpower, there would be ways to do this,” she said. “I’m not sure we have that right now.”
Peters said while the aldermen might be hearing from would-be spectators who want the parade to happen, she is hearing from a number of regular participants who say they may not be comfortable marching or having floats this year.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.