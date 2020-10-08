Members of the Board of Aldermen agreed Thursday that while they wanted to hold in-person meetings again, they did not want to rush into it.
The General Committee met on the subject but took no action, with Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, the committee chairwoman, saying it was probably best to let the issue sit until after the General Election, and that it would remain in committee.
Alderman Thomas DePoy, who requested the meeting, said that he did not expect the board to begin meeting in person immediately, but that he thought it was important that they began the discussion. He said it was difficult for some members of the public to access the meetings because of either not having or understanding the necessary technology. He noted also that City Hall had reopened and said it was time for the board to begin taking steps back toward normalcy.
"Nobody wants to catch COVID," he said. "We can certainly set up a remote monitor somewhere. ... We wear masks -- I don't have a problem with that. We socially distance -- I don't have a problem with that."
Humphrey noted that as long as the governor's emergency order was in effect, the board would have to offer a remote attendance option for meetings.
This raised questions about how that would be accomplished, logistically, to which nobody had ready answers. There were ideas, though, such as Alderman Sam Gorruso said they could continue to hold meetings online, but with the board members all sitting in the aldermen's chambers with their laptops.
"We'd be in the room and still be in touch with people who call in," he said.
Judy Frazier, the executive assistant to Mayor David Allaire and the head of the City Hall safety committee, said the dimensions of the chambers were such that the full board would only be able to socially distance from one another if almost nobody else were present.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said that sounded like a sticking point for meetings at City Hall.
"I don't disagree that all of us want to get back together," she said. "I also read in the paper where you have 26 workers in an apple orchard who are all infected. We have people at a wedding in Woodstock who are infected. Is this something we want to jump out and do? Not me -- not because I'm scared, but because I'm not stupid."
The former CSJ gym had been mentioned as a possible alternate location, but Davis pointed out it would not be available if the bond item for the city to purchase it failed in November. Alderman Chris Ettori said the board should consider Godnick Adult Center or possible the Courcelle building.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis said the board might need to experiment and that she would be willing to participate in a "pretend meeting" to test out a possible location.
Ultimately, board members agreed they were in no hurry, and the meeting adjourned with no action taken.
