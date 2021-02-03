Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb said this week he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The illness was why Whitcomb was absent from the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, though Whitcomb said Wednesday he is feeling fine.
"I'm one of the insanely lucky people in that I've been almost entirely asymptomatic," Whitcomb said.
Whitcomb said his test was Thursday of last week. He said he woke up the day before with a slight cough, but thought little of it because of the cold, dry weather. He also had just undergone a treatment he receives every six months for his multiple sclerosis, and he typically gets a minor cold shortly afterward.
"It felt identical to that," he said — a very slight cough but otherwise he felt fine.
Whitcomb works as an administrator at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and was scheduled to go into the facility the next day. He said he called to report his respiratory symptoms and was initially told not to bother getting tested owing to his lack of other symptoms. Whitcomb said he persisted largely out of a sense of responsibility and was surprised when it came back positive.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock replied to inquiries with an email saying that everyone entering the hospital has their temperature taken and is questioned about symptoms and possible exposure. Everyone in a Dartmouth-Hitchcock facility is required to wear a mask at all times, according to the email, and employees must log in to a screening system and attest that they do not have a temperature higher than 100 degrees.
Whitcomb said he is not aware of any outbreaks at the hospital.
The Board of Aldermen put an order of succession into place early in the pandemic so a member would be poised to temporarily step into the role should the president be incapacitated. Whitcomb said he invoked that plan for this week's meeting when he got his diagnosis and decided that even though he felt fine by Monday, it was better to stay away and let Alderwoman Sharon Davis run the meeting rather than to "create further chaos."
Whitcomb said he does not know where he was exposed.
"I'm racking my brain," he said. "All I do is home and work, and even when I'm out, I'm taking a walk socially distanced."
He said the most likely cause was some incidental exposure at work.
Whitcomb said he was doubly lucky because his MS puts him at an elevated risk for serious illness.
"I feel fine," he said. "I'm realistically well outside of the window of developing anything. The slight cough I had on Wednesday resolved, and I haven't had anything since."
Whitcomb said none of the people he might potentially haves exposed at work have tested positive, but he does not believe he was a false positive because his fiancée subsequently contracted COVID.
"She's much more symptomatic," he said. "I'm confident she's going to recover and be fine. I had kind of an anomaly in my case in the best way. Even when they say you have mild COVID, it means you're going to be sick for seven to 10 days, flu-type sick."
According to the Vermont Department of Health, Rutland County has had 270 new cases of COVID in the past 14 days, with 27 new cases reported Wednesday. The state stood at 12,329 cases, with 129 new cases reported Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.