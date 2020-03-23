Mayor David Allaire declared a state of emergency in Rutland on Monday and activated the city's emergency operations center.
Allaire said the declaration gives him a number of powers to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, including restricting vehicle travel, declaring emergency meetings of the Board of Aldermen, and procuring needed materials without going through the normal purchasing process.
The emergency operations center is located at the city's police station. The move follows the first positive tests for COVID-19 in the Rutland area.
This story is developing.
