Mayor David Allaire stopped short of saying he was poised to close the Quality Inn, but hinted strongly this week that such a move could be imminent.
Allaire told the Board of Aldermen on Monday that he was dissatisfied with the responses he was getting from the state about the use of the facility to house the homeless during the pandemic. He said he had instructed city health officer Michael Brookman to make an inspection of the property and once that was done, he would be ready to “take some action.”
Allaire clarified Tuesday that action could, if Brookman finds sufficient grounds, include shutting down the hotel.
“I’d rather hold back on making a definitive statement on that, but that’s one of the options, yes,” he said. “I continue to be frustrated by the continued lack of action by the state.”
Neither the Quality Inn nor the Vermont Agency of Human Services returned phone calls Tuesday.
Allaire began targeting the hotel early last month after the second of two killings there. The first was the yet-unsolved homicide of a Massachusetts man. In the second, a local man was shot in an incident characterized by people on the scene as an accident. Allaire pressured the state to take action to either relocate people from the hotel or provide greater security there, and said he was not satisfied with the response that voucher eligibility would change in July, likely reducing the population there by 30%.
Allaire said concerns about relocating families housed at the Quality Inn was one factor that had stayed his hand up until now, and he said he did not believe getting people out of the Quality Inn would simply relocate the problem.
“I do believe a big part of the problem is the management and the layout because we don’t seem to be having quite the same problems at other facilities,” he said. “There are multiple facilities hosting homeless families and they don’t seem to be having the problems of the Quality Inn.”
In addition to the shootings, the building has been the subject of complaints from Fire Chief William Lovett, who said last month he has raised concerns about code violations and safety hazards there several times and has not seen them addressed.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.