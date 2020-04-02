BARRE — A locally owned lumber company will stay in the Allen family’s hands for a little longer than expected due to delays associated coronavirus crisis.
It’s been five generations, what’s another 10 months?
Three months after executing a purchase and sales agreement to acquire Allen Lumber Company, Joe Miles, president of r.k. Miles Inc., said recently enacted restrictions, including Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order have resulted in a decision to postpone the closing that had been set for March 31 until the end of November.
Miles said plans for a smooth spring transition were upended by recent restrictions on gatherings that prevented staff training and system upgrades that were planned as part of his company’s acquisition of Allen Lumber’s outlets in Barre, Montpelier, St. Johnsbury and Waitsfield. All were scheduled to begin operating under the r.k. Miles name on Wednesday, but in the interest of ensuring a smooth transition the closing was postponed.
“We were truly enjoying working with the Allen staff as we prepared for the spring transition,” Miles said in a prepared statement explaining the pandemic-related glitch.
“It was disappointing to have to delay the closing but given the circumstances we are making these adjustments for the safety of our combined staff,” he said.
Steve Allen, president of Allen Lumber, said the sale can wait.
“This delay was unexpected and unfortunate, but we have reset our schedules,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to work on the transition later this fall once the crisis of COVID-19 has passed.”
Allen and his three surviving brothers – Burnie, Gary and Tom – are fifth generation owners of a business they took over when their father, Bob, retired in 1984.
When the purchase and sales agreement was signed in January, Miles indicated the name of the local businesses would change, but he would lean heavily on the Allen brothers and their staff to run the locations that have been part of their family business since Stillman Allen started Allen Lumber in Barre in 1888.
The r.k. Miles’ signs are on hold for now, but preparations for the transition will continue and the closing is expected to occur on or near Nov. 30.
Until then it will be business as usual for both Allen Lumber and r.k. Miles.
Both family-owned building materials suppliers have been deemed “essential” and are each offering delivery and curbside pick up services to their Vermont customers.
Based in Manchester, r.k. Miles currently has six locations – four in Vermont and two in Massachusetts. But for the coronavirus crisis, the third generation company would have doubled its Vermont presence this week adding Allen Lumber’s outlets in Barre, Montpelier, St. Johnsbury and Waitsfield to its existing stores in Manchester, Middlebury, Morrisville and Stowe.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.