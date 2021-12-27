Since 2000, the Tapestry Program has provided students in Rutland County with out-of-school care and enrichment activities throughout the year.
For just as long, Deb Marchese has been involved in making sure the program is meeting children’s needs every step of the way as site director at Northwest Primary School.
Initially, launched as a sort of school-based day care program, Tapestry has evolved to become a vital part of the community, providing hundreds of children a year with a safe, familiar space to learn and play.
The program now is a vital resource for many area families — from working parents who rely on it to provide after-school and summertime care to those who appreciate the benefits of additional enrichment and structure.
Tapestry operates six K-6 sites spanning multiple school districts, including Rutland City Public Schools and the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, as well as a middle school and high school track called EPIC in Rutland City.
Marchese, who also has worked as a paraeducator at Northwest since 1997, joined up with Tapestry’s summer program in its inaugural year. She soon took on after-school duties and, eventually, worked her way up.
She said the program has changed a lot from those early days, growing in both numbers and services.
“What it is now is a little bit different than what it was originally,” she said, explaining that it used to be more focused on homework and arts-and-craft activities. Now, she said, there is more outside time, hands-on activities and reading and STEM lessons.
Recently, the program also has been working on helping students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
“We try and have it educational without them realizing that it’s educational,” she said.
For Marchese, the students are the most rewarding part of the job.
“Rewarding is when you make those connections with those students that are really having a hard time,” she said, noting that kids who struggle during the school day are sometimes more successful in the less-structured Tapestry environment.
She added that seeing students apply lessons they learned in Tapestry in the classroom gives her special pleasure.
Another reward is seeing the program stretch across multiple generations. After more than 20 years, Marchese said her former students are enrolling their own children in Tapestry.
“I think that says a lot for the program, because if it was something they enjoyed enough as a child that they are looking forward to getting their child into it, I just think that’s pretty amazing,” she said.
Bill Bonsignore, Tapestry’s after-school program quality facilitator, said in 10 years of working in Vermont after-school programs, he’s rarely seen someone stay in one place for as long as Marchese.
“To be able to hold on to somebody of (Marchese’s) caliber and quality level for over two decades now, it’s pretty amazing,” he said.
Bonsignore pointed to Marchese’s faithfulness, flexibility and positive attitude as qualities that have helped the Northwest site thrive.
He recalled attending Rutland’s National Night Out event last August with Marchese and how she was treated like a celebrity by the many families and children she encountered.
“It was really cool to see the influence that this woman has had over a lot of people — and influence in the best sense of the word,” he said.
Tapestry Director Marie Gilmond called Marchese’s passion and enthusiasm “infectious,” adding that Marchese is the embodiment of what Tapestry is all about.
“Debbie has definitely created a site that is, I would say, our flagship in our after-school programs,” said Gilmond. “That doesn’t happen by accident. That happens because you really care and work at it and bring your — there’s no other word for it — passion. And she does.”
Marchese’s commitment to Tapestry is all the more remarkable for Gilmond as the program faces a staffing crisis.
In a typical year, Tapestry can serve up to 800 individual students across its sites. This year, however, Gilmond said the program is operating at 50% capacity due to a lack of staff. Because of strict state-mandated staff-to-student ratios, the program can’t add more students without more staff.
Gilmond said she is struggling to fill at least 24 positions, which, if filled, could help reduce the waiting list of about 80 students.
But she said the program is losing staff as fast as it hires them. Earlier this month, she lost three employees and only has been able to refill two of those vacancies.
While she acknowledged that people’s work priorities have changed during the pandemic, leading many to transition to new careers, she is nonetheless stymied by the lack of applicants.
“We pay well, we’re flexible, we have reliable hours,” she said, adding that jobs, which are mostly part-time, range in pay from $13.50 to $30 per hour depending on education and experience.
In the meantime, it’s up to the program’s 35 employees to keep all eight sites operational.
“It’s becoming really … taxing for the staff that we have because they never get a break,” said Gilmond. “We’re barely treading water and I hate to put it that way,” she said.
Staffing shortages also are preventing Tapestry from expanding and diversifying its offerings.
“If almost every day you’re just trying to figure out how to keep things floating, it’s really hard to be doing the great work that you know and want to do,” she said.
Bonsignore added that the inability to take on more children has left working families who rely on Tapestry scrambling to find child care alternatives.
“It’s hard and it’s frustrating because we can’t take care of these kids and we can’t take care of these families,” he said.
Marchese expressed sadness over not being able to accommodate more families.
In the past, she said the Northwest site has hosted as many as four after-school groups. This year, she was able to staff two.
Fortunately, Marchese is one employee Gilmond won’t have to replace anytime soon.
“They’re gonna have to kick me out, probably,” she joked. “I mean, where else do you get paid to play with kids?”
