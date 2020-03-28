As the nation endures a bitter learning experience that is nowhere near being over, we are also finally answering the question many of us have been asking since Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017: What will happen when the country is facing a “real” crisis? We’re just now, while confronted by the unprecedented global coronavirus pandemic, getting our first glimpse of the presidential response to a serious, life and death emergency. What we’ve seen has provided neither comfort nor confidence.
We’ve wondered if ever a situation might arise where the good of the country would supersede his historic inclination to place himself and his interests above all else. If the national response to COVID-19 ravaging much of the country is any indication, we’re in more trouble than we could have imagined. Although obvious from the beginning, reports out of China demonstrated the time for bold action was yesterday, Trump insisted, to our peril, that tomorrow, or next week, even next month would be just fine. He had a “hunch,” after all.
And now, only weeks after reluctantly imposing limitations on large gatherings; responsible governors closing schools and businesses; and ramping up medical interventions and supplies, the president appears ready to prematurely reverse course, suggesting in a tweet earlier this week that “We cannot let the cure be worse than the virus itself.” The New York Times reports Trump — defiant of recommendations from top health officials — said he wants the United States “opened up and raring to go by Easter” — two weeks from now, complete with packed churches.
Why would the president say such a thing with infection numbers exploding on a daily basis? Almost unbelievably, because — like so many other of his preposterous ideas — he heard it on Fox News Sunday and repeated it almost verbatim a half-hour later in a tweet. That’s right. The president of the United States takes critical policy cues from what Jon Stewart famously dubbed “Bulls*it Mountain”. The symbiosis between Trump and Fox News, has now evolved into a clear and present danger to the health and welfare of the country.
According to Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, lifting sanctions too quickly might have catastrophic results: “Anyone advising the end of social distancing now needs to fully understand what the country will look like if we do that” he wrote. “COVID would spread widely, rapidly, terribly (and) could kill potentially millions in the year ahead with huge social and economic impact across the country.”
Trump, deprived of the adoring crowds from which he normally absorbs oxygen, has had to settle for daily coronavirus briefings encircled by loyalty-infused White House staff and cabinet secretaries, with dedicated CDC officials at the ready to fact check, clarify and revise his often erroneous, frequently self congratulatory remarks.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is the lone exception. The director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a position he’s held since the Reagan administration, he has been heroic in correcting Trump’s mistakes, exaggerations and outright lies to the increasing chagrin of the president according to administration insiders. He more than likely escapes an “Apprentice” style sacking by demonstrating more honesty and credibility in one turn at the microphone than his boss has in a lifetime of sleaze.
But make no mistake about it — these gatherings are not alternatives to carefully managed campaign events, they have clearly become campaign events. Each speaker takes the podium, compelled to first emphasize the “extraordinary” job Trump has done; how he’s taken “unprecedented” steps to protect the public; or chiding this “is not the time for politics” prior to sharing vital information with anxiety-ridden Americans. Particularly cloying has been Vice President Mike Pence’s shamelessness, playing the administration’s designated boot-licking flunky, whose adoration of Trump borders on a middle school crush.
But an honest assessment of Trump’s purported gallantry reveals quite the opposite: at least a month of dithering, defiance of medical experts and epidemiologists, downplaying the virus threat as “One guy from China”; depicting it as “contained:” and contradicting the CDC, endangering millions. This series of horrible decisions was carefully and very much politically calculated to protect himself and his reelection campaign at the expense of everyone else. And now he appears eager to do it again.
As ultimately useless a leader Trump has proven himself to be, his performance these last weeks has plumbed new depths, as he steadfastly relies on a toxic amalgam of ignorance and arrogance, demonstrating what we’ve figured all along: Reality TV stardom is poor preparation for anything reality-based, much less the presidency.
Illustrating this disconnect is all too simple. Experts and ethicists agree the pandemic reveals two extremely important needs: universal health care and a fortified safety net for those less well off. The president’s hostility toward expertise and disdain for empathy are reflected in his proposed budget, which calls for $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act over the next decade, possibly a death sentence for poor or vulnerable Americans.
We’ve joked about “surviving” the Trump presidency over the last three years. During the past three weeks we’ve realized the joke might be on us. Nobody’s laughing anymore.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
