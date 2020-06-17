There are no passenger trains coming to Vermont.
Amtrak announced this week that it was cutting back service on lines in its Northeast region due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Amtrak website, that means no service north of Albany on the Ethan Allen Express, which runs between New York City and Rutland, and no service north of New Haven, Connecticut, on the Vermonter, which runs between Washington, D.C., and St. Albans.
A call to Amtrak’s regional communication office was not returned Wednesday. An inquiry with the state yielded an email from Vermont Agency of Transportation representative Amy Tatko, who said AOT was in weekly communication with Amtrak.
“At this time, AOT does not know when service will resume but expects that it will be no earlier than Aug. 1, 2020,” Tatko wrote. “We are continuing to maintain all railroad infrastructure to Amtrak standards so that we will be ready to resume service. Dispatchers continue to maintain their Amtrak qualifications so we can resume service.
“Due to the continued presence of active COVID-19 cases in states served by Amtrak trains that also serve Vermont, we will also continue to monitor and coordinate with Amtrak and the states of New York, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, our Amtrak contracting partners,” she wrote.
While the connection to New York — and the planned extension of the line to Burlington — has been touted as a key economic development tool in normal times, officials in Rutland this week noted that these times were far from normal.
“Under the present circumstances, there’s very little train traffic, passenger traffic, anywhere in the country,” said Mayor David Allaire, who has served on the governor’s rail council and the board of the Vermont Rail Action Network.
Allaire said he hopes to see limited service resume in the next month or two, noting that the Downeaster, which runs between Boston and Maine, recently restarted.
“That was a good sign,” he said. “Until New York City’s (COVID) numbers come down, that’s going to probably determine the restart.”
Under the current guidance, people entering the state via mass transit are required to quarantine for 14 days, but are allowed to do so at a Vermont lodging establishment.
