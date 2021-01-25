BARRE — City officials are refining a proposal they hope will result in a rare rental of the Barre Municipal Auditorium for a series of March-ending high school basketball championship games.
The venerable venue that, but for blood drives and flu clinics, has been dormant since the COVID-19 crisis interrupted last year’s basketball tournaments could host all eight championship games this year.
So says Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services.
Bergeron is in conversations with the Vermont Principals Association about using the auditorium for the boys’ and girls’ championship games, which will be held two weeks later than usual this year.
The revised schedule will avert a Town Meeting Day conflict that typically requires Bergeron’s staff to set up and tear down voting booths in the historic gymnasium, which doubles as the city’s polling place, in the span of less than 24 hours.
Bergeron is eager for basketball to return to the Auditorium, which has long hosted the state’s Division 2, 3 and 4 tournaments, even though this year’s plans are necessarily different.
According to Bergeron, most of the tournament games, in all four divisions, will be played at schools around the state with the top two boys’ and girls’ teams advancing to championship games the VPA would like to see played at the centrally located Auditorium. That, he said, includes Division 1 games that are typically played at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium. Due to concerns about COVID-19 and student safety, the UVM gym isn’t available.
The Barre Municipal Auditorium is, and while no spectators would be allowed it is a suitable site for eight championship games that would be live-streamed by the VPA on a pay-per-view basis.
The absence of spectators for games that have traditionally drawn large crowds, coupled with uncertainty about how much revenue the pay-per-view championships might generate has Bergeron wondering how much of a discount to offer the VPA in a good will gesture designed to accommodate a long-term renter. Before finalizing a proposal — something he hopes to do sooner rather than later — Bergeron plans to huddle with members of the Barre Civic Center Committee to see what they think.
That committee is scheduled to meet Feb. 9, but Bergeron said he is hoping to get the group together some time next week so the city can provide the VPA with a formal proposal sooner.
Renting the auditorium has been a challenged during the pandemic. Plans to host a joint legislative session there earlier this month fell came undone when COVID cases spiked and city officials are actively exploring recovering money for the limited list of things it has been used for.
That includes flu clinics, blood drives, and the 50-bed medical surge site that was established there but never used before being dismantled last year.
It presumably also includes use of the auditorium as a site for COVID vaccinations that will start Thursday.
The appointment-only vaccinations will be provided to residents, 75 and older who have registered in advance between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bergeron said that will be the schedule on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the foreseeable future.
While Bergeron said he is hoping championship basketball games will be played at the Aud, he is waiting for word that will allow games to begin in the neighboring BOR ice arena. If Gov. Phil Scott makes that announcement this week, Bergeron said the first hockey games likely would be played on Saturday. If not they would slide into next week.
