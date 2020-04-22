BARRE TOWN — Local officials have decided not to hold a vote-by-mail election, but will instead hold a “drive-thru” election that is going to put a heavy strain on the Town Clerk’s office.
The Select Board held its regular meeting Tuesday night virtually as result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The virus that causes COVID-19 has forced the town to push back its annual election which typically takes place the second Tuesday in May. Late last month the town pushed the election back to at least June 2 when the directive from Gov. Phil Scott to stay home and stay away from each other may be eased or lifted.
Part of Tuesday’s meeting was to approve the warning for that meeting. Kelty recommended holding the election completely by mail. She said she has been in contact with the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, which has put together a draft of procedures of how a vote-by-mail election would go since it’s never happened before in the state. She said the procedures would need to be approved by the governor’s office.
Because the town is running out of time to get things in line for a June 2 election, Kelty said the board could approve the warning saying the election will be held by mail. If the governor doesn’t sign off the warning would be considered null and void and the election would be held as normal with people voting at Barre Town Elementary and Middle School.
Kelty said voting by mail means ballots would be sent to all active voters on the checklist. Non-active voters are where there is a question about the person’s eligibility to vote in the town and they would need to answer that question before receiving a ballot. Kelty said they would be sent a postcard letting them know about the election and their non-active status that needs to be addressed.
She said even with the vote being conducted by mail there would be a “drive-thru” polling place for people to vote who have disabilities or those looking to register to vote and cast a ballot the same day.
That location would be the Department of Public Works garage. Kelty said the voter would drive in, check in and then drive over to a holding area where the ballot would be filled out. The ballot would be returned and the voter leaves.
Board member said Norma Malone asked whether people who didn’t want to vote by mail could decide to use the drive-thru location. Kelty said they could, but when they checked in they would have to fill out paperwork saying they didn’t return the mailed ballot and would get a different ballot.
Malone suggested having residents request a ballot by mail instead of sending all the voters a ballot.
Kelty said that turns into a staffing issue for her office because someone is going to have to answer the phone for everyone requesting a mailed ballot.
“We have over 6,000 (residents) on our checklist and just a little over 5,700 of them are active voters. I would much rather receive 300 calls from the challenged people who want to change their status (to active) as opposed to receive 5,700 calls from individuals who want to get an early ballot,” Kelty said.
Malone said the annual turnout for the town’s annual election is typically quite low. Last year 723 people voted out of 5,813 registered voters, a turnout of 12.5%.
“If we hit 15% to 20%, it’s a very good year,” Malone said. “So I personally am opposed to mailing ballots to everyone. There’s a significant cost associated with that and it is … the potential for fraudulent behavior, I’ll call it that, certainly would increase. We have no way of guaranteeing who is filling out these various ballots, who is signing them,” she said.
Malone said there is no barrier keeping someone from requesting a ballot by mail. She said to some, appearing to vote in person is important.
Kelty touched on the fact people can already request a ballot by mail and have in prior elections.
“We have no guarantee that once we send that ballot out to ‘Johnny Jones,’ that ‘Johnny Jones’ is actually the one who voted. Anyone in his household could and have ‘Johnny Jones’ sign it,” she said.
Malone said she understood that, but the town typically doesn’t mail out 5,700 ballots.
Board member Jack Mitchell said he’s always voted in person, but circumstances are different now. Mitchell said in the interest of safety, he had no issue with mailing out the ballots.
Kelty said mailing out ballots would be less work for her office as opposed to sending out a postcard reminding voters of the election and then sending out ballots to those that request one. She said when someone calls and requests a ballot, the town is required to fill out a form that is incorporated into a spreadsheet, which is used to create the mailing list.
“That is an ongoing process every single day. I can tell you that during general elections, especially presidential, it is a full-time job for many weeks for my one staff person,” Kelty said.
Malone said voting by mail is a contentious issue not just in Barre Town, but across the country. The idea has been brought up for the general election in November. She said there are already legal challenges where people contend officials who put in place voting my mail only have undue influence on an election outcome by determining and influencing voter participation.
The board voted unanimously to approve the drive-thru voting system and sending voters postcards about the election, with Mitchell saying he didn’t agree with it, but voted in favor in the interest of moving forward. Board member Bob Nelson apologized to Kelty for the additional work, but said mailing out ballots opens up issues he wasn’t prepared to deal with.
