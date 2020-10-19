MANCHESTER — School officials at Burr and Burton Academy confirmed Sunday that a student has received a positive PCR test result for COVID-19.
“We received word of a positive antigen test result on Friday night, and immediately alerted families, students and staff and, of course, the Vermont Department of Health,” Headmaster Mark Tashjian said in a news release on Monday.
Tashjian said that, per COVID-19 protocol, all school activities and events had been canceled for 24 hours, and an action plan to identify anyone who may have been exposed was “immediately implemented.”
The action plan includes identifying all individuals who were in classes and activities with the student, interviewing key people to understand who might have been in particularly close proximity and communicating with the VDH to assess the situation and begin contact tracing protocols.
BBA officials already had identified a small number of students who might have been exposed by Sunday. The school said the health department is working with those students and families.
According to the release, the VDH has determined that this appears to be an isolated case of COVID-19. The likelihood of a broader outbreak in the BBA community is low. As a result, athletic activities will resume, and BBA will reopen for classes on Tuesday morning. Monday was a previously scheduled day off.
“This situation has shown the importance of vigilance, the strength of our safety protocols, the value of rapid antigen testing and our ability to quickly investigate and assess these situations,” Tashjian stated. “Nothing is more important than keeping our community safe. Our thoughts and hearts are with the student and family involved in this diagnosis.”
