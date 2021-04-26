MIDDLEBURY — A vaccine clinic for BIPOC individuals will be held Wednesday at the Middlebury College athletics complex on South Main Street.
The clinic, which is being co-organized by the Vermont Department of Health, Middlebury College and the Rutland Area NAACP, is open to all Black, Indigenous and people of color age 16 and older living in Addison County, as well as members of their households.
The VDH will administer the 102 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Those who are vaccinated may return for their second dose at a second clinic at the same location on May 19.
"I'm excited about Middlebury College offering a safe space for people of color to get the vaccine," said Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland Area NAACP, which includes Addison, Bennington and Rutland Counties. "This is a step toward acknowledgement and recognition for the need for health equity."
Middlebury College President Laurie Patton said she is pleased that the College is joining in the partnership to make the clinic possible.
"We are grateful to be able to help support the healthcare of BIPOC members of our community, including our own faculty, staff and students," said Patton. "It's important for the College to contribute to the vaccination effort in Addison County, which has provided us with so much support during the pandemic."
Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, visit the VDH website at healthvermont.gov or call 855-722-7878.
