Center Street is slimming down for summer.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to approve a $20,000 plan to temporarily narrow Center Street through downtown, expanding sidewalks and creating “parklets” allowing businesses to offer outside dining space.
The proposal emerged from the rewrite of the downtown strategic plan and reduces lane widths downtown from 15 feet to 10, which is expected to not just add sidewalk space but calm traffic. A handful of raised platforms installed over parking spaces — similar to structures in use in Burlington and Montpelier — would provide outdoor seating.
The proposal emerged from committee last week with an earmark not to exceed $20,000, and Rutland Redevelopment Authority executive director Brennan Duffy said that if the full board approved the proposal, he could likely have everything in place by July 4.
Duffy has said that a permanent conversion was likely to cost in the range of $1 million, but the city having done a “dry run” of the change will work in Rutland’s favor on any grant applications.
The only dispute Monday came when Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis questioned the wording of the motion, which was to create the “Economic and Pedestrian Pilot Program for Center Street (and any other business in the downtown area that wishes to seek assistance under this program).”
“What if 10 businesses that are not on Center Street want in and we lack the funding for that?” she asked. “Is the language of the motion responsible to our limited budget?”
Mattis proposed adding the phrase “as possible” to the motion, but that was opposed by Alderwomen Sharon Davis and Lisa Ryan, who said they did not want to discourage other downtown businesses from making inquiries.
“Yes, the majority is for Center (Street), but Kelvin’s might want to get in on it or maybe Strangefellow’s,” Ryan said.
Mattis ultimately withdrew her amendment and the motion passed unanimously.
Duffy said the remainder of the downtown strategic plan has been complete for some time, but organizers were hoping to be able to present it at an in-person meeting. With that finally seeming unlikely, he said a Zoom meeting will be held to present the plan at 5:30 p.m. June 23.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.