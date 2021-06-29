The Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County wants to take area kids on an adventure this summer.
The organization recently launched its Summer Adventure Club, a summer-long program that takes kids ages 5-12 from local lakes to mountaintops and all points in between.
The cost of the program, which runs Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Aug 13, is only $5 per child for the whole summer.
“Not a day, not a week, but all summer long,” said Joél Antoine, one of the Boys & Girls Club’s unit directors.
The Adventure Club was made possible with a $70,000 Summer Matters for All grant administered by South Burlington-based nonprofit Vermont Afterschool. The grant program is the result of nearly $4 million in federal funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan to support and increase access to programs designed to help reconnect and reengage youth in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Director of Operations Courtney Santor said the organization also benefited from another grant that provides an additional $7,000 a month to the club for the rest of the summer.
Santor said the club extended its hours this summer to accommodate the needs of families. She cited a dearth of child care services, combined with some summer programs starting later than usual and others being too expensive as creating a need for something affordable and accessible.
“A lot of parents have called and said, ‘We need the child care and we really don’t have the money right now, because of COVID, to cover some of these costs,’” said Santor. “It’s really bumped up our attendance.”
Antoine said the Rutland Club on Merchants Row is averaging about 35 kids daily.
In addition to Rutland’s offerings, Santor said the club’s Fair Haven location will provide a half-day of programming running from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Adventure Club features a wide variety of activities, including twice-weekly trips to White’s Pool, art walks through downtown Rutland, playing tennis at Meadow Street park and arts and crafts projects.
Breakfast, lunch and a snack are included daily.
The program also features daily “brain games” designed to help kids with COVID-related learning loss.
“It’s a fun, interactive way for them to be learning, but to think that they’re not learning,” said Santor.
On Mondays and Fridays, however, the adventures kick into high gear, with day-long excursions that get kids outside the city and into nature.
According to Antoine, those adventures might include a hike up Deer Leap or out to Butternut Falls, kayaking or fishing on nearby lakes, or playing or disc golf.
“The big picture of it is just to get the kids outside and getting surrounded by experiences that they may not usually experience,” said Antoine, who noted that some of the children who participate in summer activities are coming from unstable homes where such opportunities may not be available.
Moreover, he acknowledged that because of the coronavirus pandemic, kids were denied a normal summer last year. He said the club’s programming is a way to bring kids back together while having some unique adventures in their own backyard.
Antoine said outdoor activities, like hiking, offer a healthy challenge for kids to push themselves physically and overcome adversity.
“Once they make it to the top and they see the view and they see how beautiful it is, they all love it.”
But he added that the program is more than simply providing kids with fun adventures; it’s an opportunity to build meaningful relationships with them.
“School settings provide only so much for kids (but) as a summer camp counselor … you’re less limited to talk to the kids and build and dig and see what see what’s going on in their lives,” he said, adding that he has fond memories of attending summer camp programs from his own childhood.
“It’s all about making memories for the summer (and) going back to school and telling all your friends what you did,” he said.
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club’s summer programming, call 747-4944.
