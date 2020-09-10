BROC Community Action is looking to buy a walk-in cooler.
The Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to support the organization in an application for a $25,000 federal grant to add refrigeration capacity to its facilities, which Executive Director Tom Donahue said will help it expand its food security offerings to help meet the growing need triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said he learned additional federal COVID-19 relief funds had been made available to municipalities, either for direct town-projects or to be passed through to nonprofits, and that he reached out to local organizations looking for possible uses. That brought him, he said, to BROC and its desire for refrigeration capacity.
Duffy said the grant required no local match and that the application was due later this month, so BROC would need to city's endorsement quickly. He said the RRA board had made a formal recommendation.
The vote at the Board of Aldermen was unanimous, with Alderwoman Lisa Ryan abstaining because she works at BROC.
"The foundation of a great community is only as strong as we treat our most vulnerable," Donahue told the board Tuesday. "We're seeing a lot of them at BROC right now, unfortunately."
In an effort to remove food as a concern for families struggling with all the other challenges of the pandemic, Donahue said BROC has significantly increased the amount of food it provides within the community, but is still struggling to keep up with a 40% increase in demand.
Expecting the pandemic to continue for another year, Donahue said he wants BROC to provide "robust meals," including frozen meals, but the organization lacks the freezer and refrigeration capacity to handle the donations that are available. He said Thomas Dairy has loaned the organization a truck to serve as a cooler during food distributions.
"We do have coolers, we do have freezers, but not at the magnitude of walk-ins," he said. "We'll be able to take a lot more of what's being made available to us and serve more families."
Donahue said the grant would help pay for a combined freezer-refrigerator outside the BROC building. He said he expects the total cost to be more than $25,000 and he is looking at other revenue sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.