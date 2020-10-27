Small business owners need all the help they can get, according to Russ Marsan of Carpenter & Costin.
“As a small business owner, you have to wear a lot of hats and to be great at everything is hard to do,” Marsan said.
Marsan is also a board member of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, which just announced its “Virtual Growing Business Series” — a group of telepresence seminars aimed at providing technical assistance to local businesses.
CEDRR was formed earlier this year from the merger of the Rutland Economic Development Corp. and the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, and one of the first actions the new organization took was polling its members about their needs. Technical assistance ranked high, according to Business Development & Community Engagement Manager, Kimberley Rupe, and businesses that listed technical assistance were encourages to suggest specific topics.
“We had a lot of recommendations for financial support and availability,” she said. “Another that we saw come up a couple times was remote work transition. What technological equipment do we need to supply our employees? What would be most beneficial?”
The series starts Nov. 4 with a talk of the Vermont Small Business Development Center, followed Nov. 18 with a program on “Fraud in Remote Work.” The Dec. 2 program will be a panel discussion on local financing opportunities and Dec. 16 will bring a talk on the Procurement Technical Assistance Center, which helps small businesses get government contracts.
Steve Peters, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, said he is on the panel for the financing talk and that it will likely be useful to a number of downtown businesses.
“When someone’s looking to start a new business, they’re always looking for opportunities for financing,” he said, adding that the talk on the SBDC would also likely interest downtown businesses. “That’s always a resource I suggest to businesses. They’re certainly useful to everyone, but it’s especially useful to someone starting a new business.”
Marsan said help accessing grant programs has been vital this year.
“With March and April not really generating any revenue — two months out of 12 is a big chunk of our year,” he said. “It’s paramount to be able to have somebody for a small business to go to to explore these options.”
The sessions will be conducted over Zoom and free to the public. Visit rutlandvermont.com for more information.
