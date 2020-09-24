Local businesses can get help adapting to the pandemic, but they need to get one particular type of help quickly if they want it.
Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region — the organization formed by the merger of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and the Rutland Economic Development Corp. — is urging businesses to sign up for the technical assistance grant program that the state is funding via CARES Act money.
“We need to get this money out very, very fast,” Operations Director Tyler Richardson said, “Businesses that are thinking about this program, there’s not too much time to think,” Richardson said. “What this program envisions is connecting technical assistance providers with businesses that have a need in the COVID environment,” Richardson said.
For example, Richardson said, a business might be trying to move into providing more online services. CEDRR would connect them to a Web developer who had signed up for the program.
“The provider would get paid through the program, and it’s free assistance for the business,” Richardson said.
Richardson said businesses looking into a change of ownership structure could use the program to get legal advice. Manufacturers could use it for consultants to help change their practices to accommodate for COVID-related workplace physical distance requirements. Other needs, Richardson said, could involve marketing, architecture or safety practices.
“Technical assistance is a broad range of operations,” he said. “We feel like this could really make an impact. They’re small grants, but a lot of businesses need to make pivots.”
Richardson says CEDRR has $1.2 million to distribute and the average grant size will be $3,000.
“We’re hoping to help a few hundred businesses,” Richardson said.
Richardson said a number of businesses had already signed up and that while he was not sure he could discuss individual projects, he did say a number of local businesses were moving into or expanding their online delivery.
“I think that’s going to be a big thing, especially for our small businesses — figuring out how to maneuver online,” he said.
Projects must be complete by Dec. 4. Richardson said businesses and providers can sign up at VermontEconomicDevelopment.com, or by contacting CEDRR, which will shepherd participants through the process and help with project development, Richardson said interested businesses can contact him at 770-7067.
