MONTPELIER — Fresh guidance from the federal government appears to have derailed a legislative committee’s preliminary plans to bail out the education fund even as members appear poised to advance a bill that should quell concerns of municipal leaders who are bracing for a COVID-19 cash crunch.
Hoping to tap the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to replenish a Vermont’s pandemic-depleted education fund, members of the House Ways and Means Committee learned Tuesday that likely isn’t an option.
In a document that arrived hours before the committee’s virtual meeting Tuesday morning, the U.S. Department of Treasury underscored what some had suspected — CARES Act money can’t be use to supplant revenue lost as a result of the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
That’s a problem because revenue typically generated by a short list of consumption taxes have tanked in recent weeks, fueling projections the education fund will burn through its $36.4 million stabilization fund, as well as a $12.9 surplus, on the road to posting a $4.5 million deficit on June 30.
Wiping out that red ink and restoring the stabilization fund would require adding an estimated 17 cents on to the previously projected 4.8-cent increase that would be needed to finance just-approved school budgets.
Concerned that a 22-cent rate hike would be financially crippling from many Vermonters, the committee has sought to identify a workable solution. One option members appeared to be warming to last week involved using CARES Act money to provide property owners with a tax credit to offset an increase in education taxes that would far exceed pre-Town Meeting Day projections.
Abby Shepard, with the Office of Legislative Council, told committee members the federal response appeared to rule out that possibility.
“This guidance does seem to preclude that,” Shepard said, referring to what might be the “clearest restriction” outlined in the seven-page document.
“Fund payments may not be used for government revenue replacement, including the provision of assistance to meet tax obligations,” the document states.
The committee’s chairwoman, Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, described it as a disheartening development that left the panel no close to solving a problem that isn’t going to go away.
“We have to fund schools, and I don’t think we can raise property taxes by 22 cents,” Ancel said.
However, based on Shepard’s assessment, it doesn’t appear CARES Act money can be used to replenish the education fund or directed to taxpayers to as a form of property tax relief. Ancel was reluctant to take either option completely off the table, but worried neither was viable and funneling the federal money directly to school districts would also be problematic.
Ancel said she wasn’t inclined to instruct school districts to cut their budgets and was wary of proposing any new source of revenue amid economic uncertainty.
Rep. Robin Scheu, D-Middlebury, said the committee was faced with “a list of awful choices” and complained about the restrictions contained in the federal stimulus bill.
“Who does the CARES Act care about?” she asked.
Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury, said the committee shouldn’t necessarily take no for an answer.
“We should be able to put COVID money toward education,” he said. “I’d make that case. I’d make them say ‘no.’”
Based on Shepard’s analysis, Ancel said her fear is they would.
“Expect not to be successful making the case,” she said.
Committee members, who plan to revisit the topic today, briefly discussed two other options on Tuesday. One is the possibility that Congress could approve supplemental federal aid without the restrictions included in the CARES Act. The other — “borrowing” — received a cool reception from Ancel.
“Borrowing is a Band-Aid, it’s not a solution,” she said.
Ancel’s observation ironically came nearly an hour after the committee was told borrowing will likely be a necessity for many Vermont municipalities now experiencing their own pandemic-related revenue problems.
After hearing from Treasurer Beth Pearce, the committee tentatively endorsed legislation that would create the “Municipal Emergency Pandemic Borrowing Fund.” The proposed fund would be administered by Pearce, seeded with money from the CARES Act, and used to cover interest and other expenses associated with short-term borrowing that will likely be required due to revenue shortfalls associated with the COVID-19 crisis.
“We think this is a good short-term solution,” Pearce said, describing the proposed fund as part of “a continuum of options” that could involve communities obtaining disaster loans from FEMA and spreading their revenue losses over a period of years.
The bill’s sole focus is to create a mechanism for reimbursing municipalities for COVID-related borrowing they may be forced to do over the next several months.
Though she suggested a couple of minor adjustments, Karen Horn, director of public policy and advocacy for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, said the bill would address lingering uncertainty among municipal leaders.
“I think this is extremely helpful and will go a long way toward calming municipal concerns right now about what’s going to happen in the current fiscal year,” she said.
On Wednesday the committee endorsed a slightly modified version of the bill that Ancel said will likely require review by the House Government Operations Committee, as well as review and approval by the House Appropriations Committee.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.