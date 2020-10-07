More people are in Pine Hill Park than ever, and organizers of Leaf Chase 10k are trying to accommodate for that.
Instead of all running the Carriage Trail from Proctor to Rutland at once this year, participants are invited to run the trail any time during daylight hours from Saturday through Oct. 17. Once they are finished, runners are asked to take photos of themselves at the end of the trail to share on social media with the hashtag #vtleafchase2020.
“With the Leaf Chase being such a popular race, we definitely wanted to be able to keep it this year,” organizer Brittany Malmgren said.
While races are taking place, the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department has been capping them in size. The Halloween 5k, for example, is only open to 25 participants. Malmgren said the Leaf Chase — which starts at the skating rink in Proctor, passes through Pine Hill Park and comes out at Giorgetti Park — is the rec department’s largest race, drawing about 60 people last year.
There’s reason to believe it could draw more this year. Shelly Lutz, head of the Pine Hill Partnership, said use at the park is up 30% to 40% from last year — though she said she can’t be exact yet.
“We have a counter up, but nobody’s crunched the numbers,” she said.
Even the Carriage Trail has seen a spike in traffic, she said.
“I know it’s a lot because back in the spring we had a path beaten in that would not have been beaten in the way it was,” she said. “We were over on the Proctor side yesterday. ... Even that side — I think the Proctor residents are going up to Reynolds Reservoir and turning back.”
The same story has been told about hiking areas all over the state during the pandemic.
“What’s amazing is the number of people who have all of a sudden discovered the outdoors ... and the number of people who have continued to stay outside,” she said. “Still, to this day, it amazes me the number of local residents who didn’t understand the expanse of the park. It’s been an eye-opener for them, what’s up there.”
The added traffic does bring complications. Lutz said trailgoers are overall being good about moving aside and/or donning masks when encountering each other, but that she was irritated to get phone calls about youths starting a fire near the rock crusher over the same weekend that a forest fire was attributed to an unmonitored camp fire on Deer Leap. She said fires are not allowed in the park.
“We’ve been fortunate,” she said. “I don’t want to jinx ourselves. ... If you see some kids playing with matches, call the fire department. It’s a tinderbox. Even with the rain we’ve been having, it won’t take much to dry it out again.”
