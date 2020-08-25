CASTLETON — A party at the university that turned violent has prompted the Castleton Select Board to adopt an order to limit the size of gatherings within the town.
Late Friday night, Castleton police responded to a report of a stabbing at a party at 40 Mechanic St. Officers estimated between 50 and 75 people had gathered at the house. Many of those in attendance were reportedly Castleton University students.
According to a court affidavit filed Tuesday, Karl Buch, a CU student, stabbed fellow student Jack Strohmeier. Two other individuals were stabbed while trying to break up the altercation. One of those people was thought to be a CU student as well.
According to Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello, no underage drinking citations were issued to any individuals at the party.
“We were focusing on the victims,” he told the Herald Tuesday.
On Monday night, the Select Board passed an order by resolution requiring Castleton residents to limit gatherings to 25 people. Religious services, bars and restaurants are excluded from the order, but are still subject to current state capacity limits and guidelines.
The resolution passed 4-1. Select Board member Robert Spaulding was the sole dissenting vote.
“I think you pretty much know what this is aimed at,” Select Board Chairman Jim Leamy, told the Herald on Tuesday. “The board is not aiming this at family gatherings and so on and so forth.”
While Leamy indicated the order was drafted with college students in mind, he noted that enforcement should be consistent among all town residents.
The order carries a $150 fine for the first offense, $300 for the second and $500 for the third.
Residents wishing to hold gatherings in excess of 25 people may apply for a permit with the town. The permit must be reviewed by the town manager, police chief and town health officer in order to be granted.
“Our goal … with how we administer this would be fair across the board,” Town Manager Michael Jones said Tuesday.
Jones said cases will be considered on an individual basis, but noted that the review process is brand-new and “growing pains” are to be expected.
Jones said he and Mantello plan to reach out to every known landlord in town to inform them of the order and answer any questions they might have. He said the order does not hold landlords responsible for any illegal gatherings held without their knowledge.
Jones said the Mechanic Street property is known around town for being the frequent site of off-campus college parties.
“This is not the first time that there’s been gatherings at that residence,” he said.
Tension in Castleton about CU parties has ebbed and flowed through the years.
“I got there in 2014,” Mantello said. “I established a strong presence, and I believe in that six years I’ve been here we’ve kept it to what I call a dull roar. The kids are going to party. ... I would say we’ve kept it down pretty well. We have noise ordinances, we have an open container law.”
This year has been different, Mantello said, because there were more off-campus parties during the summer than normal. The chief attributed that to students from out-of-state COVID-19 hotspots who elected to stay in Castleton rather than return home.
While Jones said the town plans to take this new order seriously, he would prefer to maintain a friendly approach.
“Our police force has a good relationship with our community,” Jones said. “They’re not going to go in there stomping heads … they’re going to work with people to make sure that they’re compliant.”
Speaking for CU Tuesday, James Lambert, associate dean of advancement, said the university “fully supports” the order, calling it a “useful tool in helping to keep our community safe.”
“It gives Castleton police a little more oversight into what’s going on in the town,” he said.
Lambert said the school has not yet taken any disciplinary action against students who were at the party.
“We are looking into who may have violated our safety guidelines this weekend,” he said. “Any time there is a report of misconduct by our students, we will investigate and follow up in accordance with our disciplinary guidelines.”
“As is always the case, we will initiate disciplinary proceedings for any student that does not meet our code of conduct or community standards,” he added.
Regarding Buch’s status with the University, Lambert said the following:
“In the event of an event like this, a student remains off campus until a university judicial hearing is held within 10 days of an alleged incident. Our policy calls for students to get due process for disciplinary matters. In the interest of privacy, I can’t discuss what stage of the process we are in.”
In an email to students late Tuesday afternoon, CU President Jonathan Spiro urged students to act responsibly.
“The incidents of this past weekend, which include an alleged stabbing, have raised questions about our ability to act responsibly as a community,” he said, adding that school officials have no tolerance for “behaviors that contradict our guidelines for masks, physical distancing and large gatherings.”
Spiro reminded students of the Spartan Pledge, the agreement all students signed at the beginning of this semester affirming their intention to follow all school- and state-mandated health and safety guidelines.
“We will take swift action against those who fail to follow the pledge,” Spiro said. “Furthermore, while I have no desire or intention to shut down the campus and send our students home, I will do so if the bad actions of a few force me to act.”
Concerns about student gatherings have been building in college towns around the state as students return and reports of large parties circulate.
Gov. Phil Scott addressed the Castleton incident in his bi-weekly news conference on Tuesday.
He said that he is open to the idea of disclosing data on students who have been punished or sent home as result of violating school guidelines, but was unsure how much of that information would be available for the state to share.
“If we receive the information, I think it’s important to be transparent and to get the information out there,” he said.
He also had a stern warning for students.
“The burden is on the universities and colleges to set the tone right off the bat,” he said. “And those students that didn’t adhere to guidelines in Castleton should suffer the consequences. They should be sent home as far as I’m concerned.”
Gordon Dritschilo contributed to this story.
