CASTLETON — Classes resumed at Castleton University on Monday, kicking off another semester where colleges across the state are trying desperately to keep their campuses clear of COVID-19.
About 550 students were expected to reside on campus this semester, according to CU spokesperson James Lambert. That’s an increase from the roughly 300 who lived on campus in the fall. During a typical semester, around half of the school’s 2,000 undergraduate students live in campus housing.
While all classes were delivered online last semester, Lambert said about a third of them will now be taught in person. The other tow thirds will be delivered in either online asynchronous or online synchronous formats.
All on-campus students are expected to follow state safety guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing. They are also expected to quarantine for 14 days prior to arriving on campus.
Athletes and students who needed to quarantine in Vermont arrived earlier this month have already completed their testing. As an extra precaution, athletes are tested three times a week.
The rest of the students who chose to return to campus arrived over the weekend. Per state guidelines, students were tested upon arrival and will be tested again in seven days. Ongoing surveillance testing is also available to all faculty, staff and students.
On Monday, the university reported a total of 25 cumulative cases since Jan. 2, with six being reported since last Thursday. The positivity rate is 0.8%, putting it well below the statewide positivity rate of 2% reported Monday.
Kathy Letendre, COVID-19 project manager for CU, said that since Thursday more than 900 tested had been administered to residential and nonresidential students, as well as faculty and staff.
“This first set of arrival-day testing is showing us that our students made good choices,” she said.
Letendre described a sense of excitement among students, who are returning after opting to be off campus last semester.
“I think many students just decided that they were ready now to reenter in a more … in-person way,” she said.
Lambert praised students for the fall semester, which saw a total of only three cases.
“Our students were responsive to following the rules. They were mindful of the health of our community and one another and respectful of one another. And, for the most part, they avoided high-risk activities,” Lambert said.
Following a large off-campus party early last fall that raised concerns about student behavior within the Castleton community, Lambert said “things quieted down,” and no other incidents were reported.
Lambert said residence life staff is planning a variety of virtual events and entertainment to help maintain a sense of community. Last semester, those activities included performances by musicians and stand-up comedians, and trivia and game nights.
New this semester is a campus “passport” to keep students mindful of their COVID protocols. The card will reflect their completion of the arrival- and seven-day tests, as well as their adherence to the Spartan Pledge, which affirms that they will follow health and safety protocols all semester long.
But despite their best efforts, Lambert acknowledged that the virus will inevitably find its way into the Castleton community.
“We can’t provide 100% guaranteed COVID-free environment,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is provide the safest spaces possible by following all of the guidelines that were given from the (Vermont) Department of Health and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
Michael Talbott is chair of the Media and Communication Department, which is delivering all its classes in an online synchronous format again this semester.
“The majority of students are good with synchronous. They seem to really like those set meeting times each week,” he said.
Talbott said the decision to remain synchronous was made to prevent having to “change course midstream,” explaining that without knowing what the next few months will bring, it’s less disruptive for students to stay in one format rather than make a change mid-semester.
He said students will have classwork to complete independently between meetings, which will be held on Zoom.
“The synchronous time … is for creating a sense of community and discussion and collaboration,” he said. “That sense of community — that was the hardest thing about going online. So that’s what we’ve really focused on making those hours about.”
Talbott said he is optimistic about seeing more students on campus and more in-person classes being offered this semester. He is hopeful everyone will work hard to keep the campus healthy.
“I’m happy that people are going to be back on campus,” he said. “It’s … an odd feeling to be on a very still campus for so long. It’s encouraging that we’re seeing more life and more activity.”
CU reopens as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout communities around the state. Last week, concerns about college students bringing COVID back to Vermont with them from other parts of the country, were heightened as Norwich University reported more than 80 cases among its student community. On Monday, the school’s COVID dashboard reported 60 current cases, and a total of 91 cumulative cases for the semester so far.
In Burlington, the University of Vermont, reported 39 new cases among staff and students between Jan. 18-24 — six of which were on-campus residential students.
On Monday, the state reported 113 new cases, including 60 hospitalizations, six of which are in intensive care. To date, 175 people have died.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.