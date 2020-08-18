CASTLETON — Classes at Castleton University may be remote this semester, but some students are back on campus.
As part of its pandemic reopening plan, the University offered students the option to return to campus to get a residential experience even if classes would still be delivered online.
Jonathan Spiro, interim president, said Tuesday that 371 students have opted to return to campus this semester, though that number may fluctuate during the next couple of weeks. He noted that 25 will be living exclusively in Killington for the school’s Resort Hospitality Management program. Another 55 or so graduate students will be living in Foley Hall in downtown Rutland.
During a normal semester, around half of the school’s 2,000 undergraduate students live in CU housing.
Spiro said while overall enrollment is down slightly compared to last year, it’s looking better than expected.
He said he has been “pleasantly surprised” by the opening so far.
Classes, which began Tuesday, will run on an accelerated schedule without breaks until Thanksgiving when students will depart campus for the semester. Students will then take final exams remotely after Thanksgiving.
Students, who moved into residence halls over the weekend, are living in single rooms. Visitors are not permitted.
All students were tested upon arrival, and will be tested again in seven days. Also, students were required to observe state travel quarantine guidelines based on where they are traveling from and how they were getting to Vermont. Once quarantine has been completed, students are free to move about the state as any Vermont resident would.
Spiro said, as of Tuesday, there have been no positive test results, though he noted the school is still awaiting a handful of results.
Patrick Lucey is a senior and president of the Castleton Student Government Association. Originally, from Barre, Lucey said he has been living in Castleton all summer and will continue to rent off campus this fall.
Lucey said his SGA responsibilities will bring him to campus often.
At first, he said he was “a little skeptical” of CU reopening, but he has gotten more comfortable.
“I really trust the team that we have at our school, and I know that they would make every decision with the students in mind,” he said. “… I think it was really good just for the socialization aspect and getting new students acclimated on campus.”
Like students, CU faculty were given the option to return to campus or teach remotely.
Michael Talbott, chairman of the media and communications department, said he’ll be teaching from his campus office this semester.
Classes in Talbott’s department will be a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning with set times for group discussions.
“Getting to know each other and building a community is a really important part of education,” he said. “We wanted to try to create a space for that without being able to be in the classroom.”
Talbott said there has been strong interest in his department’s courses, saying that every class is full.
“There wasn’t a mass exodus, and we’ve only seen enrollments and courses go up since the announcement that the campus will be open and the courses will be online,” he said.
Talbott said student media organizations like The Spartan student newspaper and Content Lab storytelling initiative are thriving with “robust” memberships.
The greatest challenge Talbott foresees is “Zoom fatigue.” With everyone being asked to spend so much time in front of a screen and on video calls, he is concerned both students and faculty will get burned out.
For his part, Talbott said he is only requiring about an hour of Zoom meetings per week for discussion and content delivery.
Talbott said he feels “a little sad” that the campus won’t be bustling with activity this fall.
“One of the things I love about Castleton is the feeling of community here,” he said. “I love the casual conversations with colleagues and students in the hall that aren’t a part of class. And that’s what’s missing.”
But while things will feel different, James Lambert, associate dean of advancement, said the school is exploring ways to allow students to socialize on campus.
“We are looking for opportunities … to be able to bring people together in safe, socially-distanced and meaningful ways to do things on campus,” he said.
That said, the fate of athletic programs is uncertain.
“We remain hopeful that we’re going to be able to provide an athletic experience for everyone,” Lambert said, explaining that the administration is still waiting to hear exactly what the guidelines for restarting programs will be.
Administrators may be carefully considering on-campus activities, but unsanctioned student gatherings off-campus remain outside their control.
Lambert conceded that student parties are likely.
“We know these social gatherings can happen,” he said.
To that end, the school has asked students to sign something called the Spartan Pledge, which affirms that they will respectfully and responsibly follow all state health and safety protocols.
“The overall message that we’re conveying to our entire community is keeping our campus as safe as possible is a shared responsibility,” Lambert said.
Spiro said students who violate the pledge could face a host of disciplinary actions up to and including expulsion.
“We are adamant that we’re going to be as strict as possible,” he said, underscoring the potential risk irresponsible behavior poses to the community at large.
Lucey said so far he has witnessed no incidents of students refusing to wear masks or follow guidelines, though he acknowledged that not everyone will follow the rules.
“There’s going to be some students who are just not as educated or think it’s a hoax … but I think the majority of the students have taken it seriously,” he said.
But as national news reports show college students in other parts of the country partying and ignoring social-distancing guidelines, some Castleton town residents are voicing concerns.
Town Manager Mike Jones said while he has been hearing concerns from some residents, he remains confident in the university strategy.
He said administration has been in communication with town officials, the police department and Castleton Health Center throughout the reopening process.
“The town has worked collaboratively with the university to ensure that the best possible outcome with the students returning can be had,” Jones said.
Jones acknowledged that off-campus gatherings are a concern, but said the police department and university security staff have contacted students living in the town to let them know what is expected of them.
“I see a lot of protocols and risk mitigation measures put in place by the university to try to make this the safest as possible for students and the public,” he said.
Jones noted throughout the summer the town has seen visitors from other states coming to stay at houses on Lake Bomoseen without incident.
“I’d be just as worried about those folks as I would students wandering up and down Main Street,” he said.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.