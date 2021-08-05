Just like many other organizations, Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) hadn’t been able to bring the community together in over 17 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This past month, we hosted our first of several in-person events as a newly merged organization.
Prior to the merger last year with Rutland Economic Development Corporation, the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce hosted monthly Mixers throughout Rutland County at various member businesses to provide members of our community the opportunity to network with one another and to learn more about our local businesses.
On July 13, the first mixer of the merged organization took place at Roots the Restaurant, filling their event space with over 70 attendees. People were eager to see one another in person again, to enjoy live music, food and great company. Not only was it an exciting time to be together once again, but the event also provided even more energy when Rep. Peter Welch made a surprise remote appearance to share an exciting announcement. The House Appropriations Subcommittee approved a community project funding for over $1.6 million for a major development at the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center (VFFC) here in Rutland. If approved by Congress, the subsequent expansion of the VFFC will not only bring 50 new jobs to the area, but it will also work to tackle food instability and better connect the food system within our entire Rutland Region.
Just a few days after our mixer, we were thrilled to share our enthusiasm that Amtrak had reopened and was available in Rutland again. To mark the occasion, we hosted a reopening celebration on July 19 at the Rutland Amtrak station where nearly 50 community members were present. Individuals who attended had the opportunity to ride the Ethan Allen Express from Rutland to Castleton where they were greeted by music, homemade goodies, and Castleton residents equally excited for the reopening.
A week later, we hosted a Real Rutland Concierge Social + Press Event at Southside Steakhouse to update our funders and the community about our Regional Marketing Initiative – Real Rutland – as well as honor our impressive group of concierge volunteers. At the event, staff provided information on the Regional Marketing Initiative and the success of the campaign to date.
We have also been able to resume our Ribbon Cutting ceremonies for new businesses throughout the region. Most recently, we have helped cut the red ribbon with Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty at their newest location in Killington, Arson Skate Shop, Digital Surgeons, and SymQuest. Our staff is always excited and honored to participate in the ribbon cutting for a new business to our region.
As a new organization, having the ability to finally bring everyone together for a diverse range of events this past month has been an incredible feeling for all of us at CEDRR. Between the exciting announcement from Congressman Welch and simply having the ability to celebrate together has given our community the drive, momentum, and reassurance we were all so eager for after such a challenging year and a half. The positive energy and growth in our community is continuing and stronger than ever.
As we look ahead at the next few months, our events aren’t slowing down. We encourage you to mark your calendars for our next mixer at Proctor Gas on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. and a Parade of Heroes + Community Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 28. To learn about all the other events happening throughout the region, be sure to visit our calendar found at members.rutlandvermont.com/events/calendar/
Kimberley Rupe is the communications and community engagement director for Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) and lives in Poultney.
