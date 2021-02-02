Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region has launched a new website.
The organization, created last year through the merger of the Rutland Economic Development Corp. and Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, has retooled the rutlandvermont.com domain to hold assets from its two parent groups, including its career hub, a business planning and consulting section and information on the revolving loan fund.
CEDRR also is taking up the mantle of the Chamber's legislative breakfasts, at which members of the business community and members of the Rutland County delegation discuss current issues with guest speakers. This year's "breakfasts" will be online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first takes place at 8 a.m. Monday. Registration information is available at the CEDRR website.
