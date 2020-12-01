Steve Costello says he probably wouldn’t have done much waiting on tables anyway.
Costello is a frequent participant in the Rutland Community Cupboard’s Celebrity Servers fundraiser — an annual series of dinners at Southside Steakhouse where local celebrities wait on diners, donating tips to the cupboard — and is scheduled to be one again this year. However, this year, like so many other fundraisers, the dinners have been converted into an online event.
That might have gotten the local celebrities out of lugging around trays of food, but Costello said it wasn’t quite like that.
“I mostly entertained,” he said. “I told a lot of jokes and did a lot of chatting and left most of the waiting to the actual professionals.”
Costello is still lending his name to the event, in which participants are now asked to buy gift cards for Southside Steakhouse and contribute whatever “tip” they would like on top of that. The celebrity servers are tasked with pulling in donors.
The Community Cupboard gets 10% of the gift card proceeds and all of the tips. Southside owner Wally Sabotka said normally he provides the venue and takes the dinner proceeds, with just the tips going to the organization, but that he’s kicking in the extra 10% out of a concern the Cupboard won’t do as well with a virtual event.
“We’re all in this together,” he said. “I’ve supported this event for several years now. It’s great for the community. ... It’s a big night and it’s a lot of fun.”
Community Cupboard Executive Director Rebekah Stephens said the organization usually brings in about $40,000. Sabotka said it’s common for tips to be in the hundreds of dollars.
“It provides the majority of our operating budget for food,” Stephens said. “I would be wonderful if we could hit that $40,000 with this. That would help us substantially. That would be phenomenal. We’re going to need it.”
Food shelf operators have been saying since the pandemic began that need has been shooting upward, and Stephens said Tuesday that trend has not reversed.
“We’re seeing at least a 40% to 50% jump in families needing help,” she said. “Last month, we had 20,000 items that went out. We’re talking a substantial amount of food going out.”
Stephens said she expects it to get worse, because in the coming months, struggling families will have heating costs added to their burdens. Fortunately, she said, the community as a whole has been stepping up, with fundraisers hitting record numbers.
“I know everybody’s struggling right now, but they’re still finding the money to help as much as they can,” she said. “This community’s phenomenal. They’re awesome people.”
The event runs through Dec. 15. Participants can buy gift cards and donate at rutland-community-cupboard.rallyup.com/rcc-celebrity-server
