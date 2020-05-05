Could the COVID-19 pandemic close Center Street?
Every few years, someone suggests closing Center Street to vehicular traffic, usually with the intention of making downtown Rutland more like downtown Burlington. When it came up at Monday's Board of Aldermen meeting, it was in the context of finding downtown's restaurants outdoor dining space to make up for an expected 50% reduction in capacity due to the pandemic.
Don Billings, owner of Roots and the Bakery, had suggested letting restaurants use parking spaces for additional seating, and Alderwoman Sharon Davis briefly brought up closing Center Street in the ensuing discussion. Reached Tuesday, Davis said sidewalk seating is particularly problematic for downtown restaurants because it eats up enough space to run afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"That's not something you can work around, skirt around," she said. "It is what it is and we have to be respectful of it."
Mayor David Allaire said he brought the Billings' idea of using parking spaces for outdoor dining to the Tuesday morning department heads meeting.
"Like everything else, it's not as simple as get a permit and do it," he said. "There's safety precautions, there's access for emergency vehicles and who wants to do it — which is the important thing."
Allaire said the Downtown Rutland Partnership will see how broad interest in the idea is and then ask restaurants to submit individual plans. As for closing off Center Street to vehicular traffic, Allaire said he expects that to be part of the discussion.
"I think the closing of Center Street could come in a lot of forms," he said. "It could come on a temporary basis, if we were entertaining that. If could come on a weekend basis. Again, there are a lot of angles."
Allaire said he also expects certain establishments — though he wouldn't say who — to oppose such a move.
"I'm not saying 'no,' but things are so in flux," he said. "I'm not going to take it off the table."
Allaire said he believes authority to close off the street would rest with the traffic safety committee in conjunction with the Board of Aldermen.
"I don't think that could be done without the board's blessing," he said.
Downtown Rutland Partnership executive director Steve Peters said he thought increasing outdoor seating was a great idea.
"It makes sense," he said. "It's being discussed in a lot of places. I know New York City's talking about closing whole streets in the near future."
Peters said he was planning a meeting in the next few days to gauge interest. He said the upcoming rewrite of the downtown strategic plan will include conceptual drawings of making Center Street one way to add sidewalk space, but that he still had reservations about closing the street off to traffic.
"My concern with closing streets is you have to keep it filled," he said. "You have to have it managed so it stays vibrant. ... I think we need to hear from more businesses."
Peters also said the city needs to be mindful of helping all the downtown restaurants, and not just the ones on Center Street.
Davis echoed that concern.
"What do you do with the folks on West Street or Merchants Row?" she asked. "Closing the street is not an option. I'd be pretty hesitant to put someone in the street on West Street."
Like Allaire and Peters, Davis said the feelings of other Center Street businesses need to be taken into account, but that the circumstances could make for a different conversation than the ones in the past.
"This is exceptional," she said. "The discussion of closing Center Street like Church Street in Burlington is a whole different discussion. This is, what can I do to help my neighbor get through this. ... I think this community is pretty giving, pretty caring, but you have to ask your neighbor."
