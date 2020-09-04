Leaders of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region did not spend a lot of time on the group’s name.
“We’re less concerned about the name than we are on the work,” said Lyle Jepson, executive director of the organization formed from the merger of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and the Rutland Economic Development Corp. “We recognize the Chamber is known nationally. Quite frankly, if you’re outside Rutland County, nobody knows what REDC is.”
The merger was complete Sept. 1, and by Friday, Jepson had settled into his office in the Chamber’s space at the corner of West and Center streets. Jepson said the transition had been “remarkably smooth,” which he attributed to the idea having been discussed between the two organizations as far back as 50 years ago.
REDC ostensibly served industrial-type businesses while the Chamber worked with the retail and hospitality sector, but the two groups had already combined their marketing and policy committees to cut back on redundancies.
“We recognized we didn’t have enough time to do stuff twice,” Jepson said.
The groups have gone from six staff members and a budget of $1.1 million between them, Jepson said, to five staff and a budget of roughly $850,000. He said a total of 55 people serve on the various volunteer committees advising the group.
“They come with a wealth of knowledge the five staff members who are here couldn’t ever potentially have,” Jepson said.
One of the first actions of the new organization was distributing a survey to all 382 member businesses, asking their top priorities for the next 12 months. Elicia Pinsonault, the group’s communication specialist, said 117 came back — which she called a strong response rate.
Fifty-six percent asked the new group to continue one of the main partnerships its two predecessors were working on prior to the pandemic — regional marketing aimed at increasing the population and, with it, the workforce.
“We have a list of 5,000 folks who have responded, in an email, to the Real Rutland campaign,” Jepson said. “When is it going to be OK for us to roll that out. We want to be careful about how we advertise ‘Come here.’”
Jepson said the real estate boom is evident that it is a prime time to get people to move to Vermont, but there are still unanswered questions, such as whether the campaign should advertise in areas with high infection rates.
“We just need to be careful,” he said. “We’re going to come up with a plan.”
Nineteen percent asked for a focus on marketing local businesses.
“We have a lot of places in Rutland that are small businesses, and they can’t afford to have a full-time marketing or communications person on their staff,” Pinsonault said.
Eight percent prioritized providing loans and other financing options. Pinsonault said REDC developed an emergency loan fund early in the pandemic, but it only saw a handful of applications.
“When you look at the world right now, people are hesitant to take on additional debt,” she said.
Jepson said the committees would go over the survey data and discuss next steps.
“It’s a difficult time because of the anxiety,” he said. “It seems like things change daily. The nice thing about our region is we do support one another, we do know one another, we know each other’s strengths and we will take chances to support one another.”
