WEST RUTLAND — Pleasant Street is dotted with houses sporting impressive Christmas light displays.
Then Fabian Earth Moving, like a competitive neighbor in a Christmas movie, raises the bar all the way up to the North Pole.
Fabian owners John and Chris Center have put a small village's worth of lights on their properties, complete with wrapped trees, reindeer and other displays, and are encouraging families to drive through and wave to Santa Claus Friday night.
"My wife and I have been married 43 years, and we're just big kids at heart," John Center said. "That said, we own Fabian, so we have access to things."
Those things include a pair of 40-foot storage trailers. Through the years, Center said the family has filled one with Halloween decorations and the other with Christmas Decorations. The Halloween decorations are usually put to use in a float for Rutland's Halloween Parade. When the COVID-19 pandemic quashed that, the family decided to set up their property for drive-through trick-or-treating.
Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said the town got a sheriff's deputy to direct traffic and Fabian had volunteers handing our candy.
"It gave the children a chance to dress up and get in the spirit," she said.
Center said about 500 families passed through. The success and the feedback made him want to do something similar for Christmas — especially with the pandemic canceling most of the sort of events where children get to see Santa Claus. He said he and his wife decorate every year and try to add a little each year, but this year they put in even more effort.
"I've got two sons-in-law who are very creative when it comes to this stuff," he said. "Everyone on the street's complaining their microwave's only on half power."
Center said the display will be up for a while, but families who want to see Santa need to drive through between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday.
"Santa will be waving," he said. "We're going to have people — maybe elves or an elf and a reindeer — handing out candy canes. It should be fun."
