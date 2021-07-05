A free meal program at the Rutland United Methodist Church is seeing an increase in demand.
For several years, RUMC’s Comfort Zone has provided meals and a sense of community for the area’s food-insecure and unhoused populations. Now, the church is struggling to meet an increased demand from people who are struggling to get back on their feet as pandemic-related support begins to dry up.
“The last couple months, it’s really skyrocketed,” said Marsha Johnson, Comfort Zone coordinator. “There seems to be such an extreme need for food.”
Johnson started the Comfort Zone when RUMC relocated to Strongs Avenue in 2019. Initially, it was a place where people could drop in for a snack or something to drink. Soon, however, the program grew to include warm breakfasts, serving about 20 a day.
“We work to do our best to put out a good, healthy, hot breakfast to people,” she said.
Meals are served Monday through Thursday, from 9 to 10 a.m. Since the pandemic, lunches provided by the Everybody Eats meal program have been available for pickup Tuesday through Thursday. The church also manages a food pantry.
When the pandemic hit, Johnson adapted the breakfast program to takeout only. Since then, the number of meals has steadily increased.
According to RUMC Outreach Coordinator Linda Allen, the Comfort Zone has been averaging about 74 meals daily. Last month, it served a record 95 meals in a single day.
Both Allen and Johnson attributed the increased need to the end of the state’s emergency housing voucher program, which provided hotel and motel rooms to homeless individuals and families during the pandemic. Eligibility for those vouchers ended on July 1, leaving an estimated 700 Vermonters without a place to stay, according to an Associated Press report.
Allen said the spike in numbers, which includes more families as of late, has made it hard to meet the need — and she doesn’t expect things to let up anytime soon.
“I think that’s going to be an ongoing issue,” she said.
To that end, the Comfort Zone is seeking assistance in the form of nonperishable food items, monetary donations and volunteers.
Needed items include: cereal, canned fruit, shelf-stable milk, single-serving juices, bottled water, peanut butter, jelly, pancake syrup, crackers, canned baked beans and canned soup.
The RUMC is also in the market for a commercial freezer that will help increase its capacity.
Allen noted the broad community support the Comfort Zone receives from a number local businesses, organizations and local faith communities, including the Vermont Foodbank, BROC, Grace Congregational Church and local supermarkets.
Ellie McGarry, is a community member who volunteers several days a week at the Comfort Zone. A former employee of Rutland City Public Schools, she said she was keenly aware of how much of an issue food insecurity is locally.
She noted that the people she meets there regularly express their gratitude for the program.
“It is heartwarming to hear them say that and to give thanks for what we’re doing,” she said.
Outside the Comfort Zone, Rev. John Longworth of Rutland’s Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has been keeping a close eye on the increase in need among people in the area.
Longworth leads a street reach ministry effort in partnership with RUMC called Faith on Foot. Every Thursday, Longworth and other volunteers get out into the community to connect with the local homeless population. The weekly walks span several miles and often take the team to numerous homeless sites around the city where they do health and safety checks and distribute hygiene kits.
After a relatively quiet period during the pandemic, Longworth said he is now seeing more active tent sites on the outskirts of the city.
“It’s been like somebody flipped a switch,” he said, noting how the increase has coincided with the end of the emergency housing program.
Like the Comfort Zone, Longworth said Faith on Foot is getting low on supplies, citing the specific need for travel-size toiletries, bottled water, socks, face cloths and bug spray.
If people are looking for a more concrete action, he suggested volunteering to help prepare lunches at the Comfort Zone or starting a food drive for the food pantry.
Longworth said he believes the meals provided by the Comfort Zone are going to be essential throughout the coming year.
“I hope that we are able to secure both the human resources and also the physical resources that we need to keep that going,” he said.
Longworth also predicted that the community has yet to see the full impact of the end of emergency housing program, which he expects will peak in the next month.
“I just hope that folks remain mindful that just because people aren’t living in the motel down the street, it doesn’t mean that they’ve vanished. They’re still here somewhere in the community unless they’ve decided to move on to somewhere else,” he said.
To make a donation or volunteer at the Comfort Zone, call Marsha Johnson at 773-2460. To volunteer or make a donation to Faith on Foot, call Rev. John Longworth at 773-9659.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.