The Board of Aldermen loaned out $60,000 to area businesses Monday and set itself up to loan another $70,000 at its next meeting.
The board approved all the requests forwarded to it by the Rutland Redevelopment Authority for money from the newly created small business emergency loan fund. The fund was created with money from the city’s business incentive program to help local companies struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eleven requests for $5,000 and $10,000 loans with favorable repayment terms went to the board from the RRA.
Before the board took up the loans, Mayor David Allaire used his portion of the meeting to “politely ask” the board to approve all of them.
“I think the best message we can send to small business is we are ready to help, even in this limited way, and we will not get bogged down in small details,” Allaire said. “That money’s got to get out the door.”
The board obliged. Alderwoman Sharon Davis made a motion “for debate” to approve the recommendation “as presented in its entirety,” but there was no debate. The only discussion came when Alderman William Gillam asked what “C Street Corp.” was and a voice — identified by Alderman Christ Ettori as “Steve” — said it owns a number of businesses on Center Street.
The motion was approved unanimously and RRA executive director Brennan Duffy thanked the board.
“That’ll be great help to these struggling businesses to get that money out there,” he said.
The fund has $40,000 left for another round of loans, and the RRA recommended bolstering that with another $30,000 from the business incentive program. Monday, Duffy suggested that the board “match” that with another $30,000 from the Zamias fund, which was created from impact fees paid to the city by the owners of Diamond Run Mall.
Duffy said he already had four applications for the second round and that he expected more by the deadline — Friday at noon.
“I suspect we’ll have more applications than funds for round two, but I cannot say for sure,” he said.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis backed the call for even more money.
“We saw how quickly the small businesses took advantage and needed to take advantage of this funding,” she said.
Ettori made a motion to just apply the $30,000 from the business incentive fund, saying he was willing to come up with a match, but wanted to do two full loan cycles and reassess first.
“We put it in committee for a good reason,” he said. “Let’s let it go one more round.”
Ettori also questioned whether it was better to take money from the Zamias fund or the business incentive program, noting that with the mall’s demise the Zamias fund may soon be depleted — though further payments are expected — whereas the business incentive fund is replenished yearly.
Finally, the board voted to five the RRA lattitude on looking at full-time equivalent employees in determining if a business was small enough to qualify. Duffy said at least one restaurant was deemed too big based on its number of employees, all of whom were part time, and that similar restaurants were likely to have some of the greatest needs.
