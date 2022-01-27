City aldermen spent Wednesday evening trying to figure out how to rank 26 proposed ARPA projects.
The Finance Committee held the latest in a series of hearings aimed at trying to whittle down its list of ways to spend the city’s portion of the federal COVID stimulus before sending the proposals on to the full Board of Aldermen. Numerous suggestions were collected from department heads and with recent additions, like helping fund projects at the Paramount Theatre and Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), the city has roughly $7.6 million in requests for the $4.4 million in funding it is scheduled to receive over two years.
“My goal is to fund the requests that we have, but do it responsibly and get the most bang for our buck,” Board member Sharon Davis, the committee chair said.
The committee spent most of the meeting working with a matrix board member Devon Neary said he copied from other towns grappling with how to spend their ARPA money. Each project was to get a score of one to three points in each of nine categories: priority among requests from that department, project need, project impact, potential to leverage other funds, tax revenue potential, funding level, timeline, cost and overall priority.
“There is some subjectivity in this, but hopefully it will let us standardize it a little bit,” Neary said.
The committee moved fairly quickly, generally agreeing about how to score each project in each category, with occasional discussion about what some of the categories meant. One such moment came with the request from the police department to pay $2,000 bonuses to employees who worked through the first year of the pandemic. Neary questioned how great the need for those payments was from the perspective of the city as a whole.
“To the extent it helps us retain officers, it’s a high need,” replied Chief Brian Kilcullen, whose department has become increasingly short-staffed in recent years.
The discussion came up again with a proposal from the mayor’s office for a similar bonus to be paid to all city employees.
“”I’d like to see this, but if we surveyed the whole city, I think people would say ‘I didn’t get this, why should you?’” Alderman Matt Whitcomb said.
Davis echoed Kilcullen’s argument, saying if it helps the city retain employees, it helps the whole city.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said the highest ranked of her requests — replacing the gazebo and making other improvements to Main Street Park — needed to go out to bid in the very near future in order to be done in time for summer, and Mayor David Allaire suggested the board could act on some “shovel ready” projects a little sooner than the rest of the list.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski suggesting moving away from looking at the requests on a department-by-department basis and instead grouping them in categories like economic development and infrastructure. Aldermanic candidate Chris Ettori suggested taking that a step further, and assigning a percentage of the money to each such category before allocating it to specific projects and then holding back 10% of the funds for projects that might come up unexpectedly in the next two years.
Fire Chief William Lovett suggested the board look at “urgency of need.”
“I have no radio,” he said — the department’s radio system recently failed after half a century of service and has been deemed irreparable because of its age. “My airpacks have to go. If I don’t get this money from ARPA, this will be in my budget next year.”
Davis set the next meeting for Feb. 2, asking department heads to make the committee aware of any sense of urgency to any of the requests.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
