Rutland Recreation and Parks Department has closed three city parks and all play structures in parks that remain open.
Baxter Street Park, Justin Thomas Park and the River Street Mini Park are closed to the public.
Center Street Marketplace, Cioffredi, Depot, Giorgetti, Pine Hill, Main Street, Monsignor Thomas Connor, Rotary and White Memorial parks remain open, but any play structures within them are off-limits.
Residents are reminded at all times to follow all COVID-19 related health and safety guidance, including social distancing, practicing good hygiene and washing hands frequently.
