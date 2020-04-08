Applications are open for the city's newly created emergency small business loans, with an application deadline for the first round set at noon Friday.
"We're hopeful this will be of assistance to some of those small business owners as they try to weather this environment right now," said Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy. "We're obviously all hoping this is as short a time as possible."
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to approve the loan fund, created with $100,000 from the business incentive program.
City businesses with fewer than 10 employees can apply for loans of $5,000 to $10,000 to help them meet expenses after losing revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be reviewed by the Rutland Redevelopment Authority board of directors, which then makes recommendations to the Board of Aldermen for final approval.
The $5,000 loans come with 0% interest and payment deferred for 12 months, with the full amount due at the end of the 12 months. The $10,000 loans have a 3% annual interest rate. Payments are deferred for two years, with the full principal and interest due at the end of that time.
"The thought behind that was to not burden the applicants or the treasurer's office with tracking interest payments for a small amount of money," Duffy said of the repayment structure, continuing that the balloon payment seemed to be the "simplest and most advantageous" approach for businesses.
The program was initially proposed for businesses with a minimum of two employees and a maximum of 50. After it was reviewed in committee, the version that went to the full board had no lower limit and a nine-employee cap, which Duffy said was arrived at using the federal definition of a "microbusinesses." He said the owner counts toward the nine-employee limit.
"I think we're going to have to see as we get applicants in," Duffy said. "If it's a matter of 'I'm the owner and I have nine employees, I think there will be some discretion."
The count is also of total employees without regard to hours, despite lobbying by Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis to have it reflect full-time equivalence. Businesses must show that they were impacted by government-imposed COVID-19 protocols or by the pandemic in general, creating "significant financial need" and that the loan is likely to help sustain the business. Applicants must also be in good standing with the city on taxes, fees and permits.
Applications are available on the RRA website.
