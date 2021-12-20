City employees and properties are under a mask mandate effective Tuesday after a series of potential workplace exposures.
The mandate requires masks be worn regardless of vaccination status by all city employees and by members of the public entering city properties. City employees are also called upon to “exercise social distancing” during any group activities.
“Over the weekend we had a rash of close contacts within the Department of Public works which included a dozen people,” Mayor David Allaire said Monday.
Allaire said a DPW worker and a city firefighter had recently tested positive. Between that and the case counts in the region, Allaire said he decided to impose the mandate following discussions with the city health officer.
“It made sense to keep us safe through the holidays and maybe beyond,” Allaire said.
Vermont reported 242 new cases Monday, with 55 people hospitalized, 19 of them in ICUs. Forty-six of the new cases were in Rutland County, which has a 14-day total of 797. The statewide death toll is 455.
Allaire said most of the close contacts were not required to isolate because they had been vaccinated, and they would be tested over the next three days. He said the infected city personnel had not shown more than mild symptoms.
“Most were healthy going in,” he said. “Most everybody’s been vaccinated, and when you put the two together, the outcomes usually aren’t bad.”
Earlier this month, the Board of Aldermen decided against adopting a city-wide mask mandate, opting instead to buy 50,000 masks to distribute to city residents and pass a resolution urging residents to use them. The move was presented as a compromise by Mayor David Allaire, who said that while he agreed with the need for indoor masking, he felt a citywide mandate would be unenforceable and divisive.
The city turned over some of the masks to Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region for distribution to local businesses. Executive Director Lyle Jepson said few businesses have shown interest. Jepson said he was only aware of two city businesses — Phoenix Books and Walgreens — requiring patrons to wear masks, but that many are strongly suggesting it.
“It continues,” Jepson said. “I know it’s disappointing, but we need to remain vigilant.”
Allaire, who said Monday his stance on a city-wide mandate was unchanged, said he had not seen much demand for the masks available at City Hall, either.
“I don’t know if any have gone out,” he said. “My guess is, maybe a few. We do have them available.”
Board of Aldermen President Matthew Whitcomb said he was not aware of anyone’s thinking in city government shifting regarded mask mandates and that he was surprised by the Monday announcement. However, he said that as board members track the infection levels, the aldermen might revisit a city-wide mandate at their first meeting in January.
“It’s definitely an evolving situation to watch closely,” Whitcomb said. “I think the more we learn about this new variant, the more we may have to adjust our positions.”
