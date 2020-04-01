The city is poised to create a $100,000 emergency loan fund for local business affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to support a proposal to take a portion of the business incentive fund and repurpose it for the loans. Eligible businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could apply for $5,000 or $10,000 loans to help cover expenses they couldn't otherwise due to loss of business.
The proposal goes before the full board at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
Most of the debate at the meeting, held via teleconference due to social isolation recommendations, centered on what size eligible businesses should be. The committee ultimately agreed to remove the requirement that a business have a minimum of two full-time employees while leaving a 50-employee cap in place.
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy, who brought the proposal to the board, said the RRA had begin to discuss retooling the fund just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The fund was created from tax revenue generated by projects that were part of the solar city initiative, and has been used to encourage business development. Duffy said the RRA has had trouble generating interest in the microgrants available from it.
With $230,000 in the fund, Duffy said the city could make $100,000 available in low or zero-interest loans of $5,000 to $10,000 with favorable repayment terms.
"We might re-evaluate that if we feel more funding is needed in the future, but I feel like that's a good starting point," he said.
He said they decided on a minimum size of two full-time employees and a maximum of 50 and that most of the businesses in Rutland would qualify.
Several board members, however, questioned whether the two-employee minimum would exclude too many vulnerable small businesses, either mom-and-pop owner-operated companies, or companies that employed largely part-time workers.
"I don't want us to get out of this with lots of holes in our downtown because some people couldn't make it," said Alderman Chris Ettori. "I want to make sure we don't lose any of the businesses unintentionally."
The committee eventually removed the minimum, and several board members indicated a willingness to lower the upper limit in order to narrow the field of applicants. The proposal could be further amended when it goes to the full board next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.