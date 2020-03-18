City officials are trying to figure out how to conduct public business in buildings closed to the public.
Mayor David Allaire closed City Hall and other municipal buildings to the public starting Tuesday. The closure is “until further notice,” though the mayor has said he hopes to reopen City Hall when the water bills come out on April 1.
In the meantime, several meetings that are required by law to be open to the public are scheduled, and how they will take place among government recommendations to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people remains a question.
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said they are trying to figure out how to conduct teleconferenced meetings ahead of the next BOA meeting. In the meantime, he said committee meetings are likely to be postponed.
“I think we need to be realistic in our approach so that if the business is not essential, we’re going to have to delay it for a while,” he said.
Items in committee awaiting meetings include a proposal for a study of city crosswalks, shortfalls in the parking meter fund and the future of the city’s business incentive program.
More immediately, a Development Review Board meeting was scheduled for Wednesday. Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly rescheduled it to coincide with a second DRB meeting already on the calendar for March 26.
Kelly said she has investigated technologies that would allow people to participate in the meeting remotely, but that the Vermont Secretary of State’s office was telling her the city still needs to provide a physical location for members of the public to go to participate in the meeting if they so desire.
“It’s that last part that’s the trickiest, given that so many places in town are closing and not wanting outside people to go in,” she said. “Everyone’s figuring it out as we go.”
Other city government boards have meetings that are rarely attended by members of the public, but are still required by law to be open to them. The board of finance, which opens bids from contractors, has a meeting scheduled for March 25.
“If we can get away with it, we might delay it, but some of these things can be time-sensitive,” Mayor David Allaire said. “We’re coming up on construction season. We’ll be taking these on a case-by-case basis.”
Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant said he was having discussions about whether to postpone an animal control hearing scheduled for April 1. Animal control and police commission meetings are held at the police department. Sargeant said the next police commission meeting is April 13, giving them ample time to decide how and where to hold it.
